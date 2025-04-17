



India and a coalition of African nations have commenced the sea phase of their inaugural joint naval exercise, AIKEYME (Africa India Key Maritime Engagement), in the western Indian Ocean region.





This landmark six-day exercise, co-hosted by India and Tanzania, follows the successful completion of the harbour phase in Dar es Salaam and involves navies from Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, and Eritrea, alongside the hosts.





The drills are designed to strengthen maritime security cooperation, enhance interoperability, and address shared challenges such as piracy, trafficking, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing—a persistent concern in the region, often linked to Chinese activities.





The sea phase features a range of complex joint manoeuvres, including anti-piracy operations, visit-board-search-and-seizure (VBSS) exercises, search-and-rescue missions, small arms training, and helicopter operations. Indian Navy warships INS Chennai, INS Kesari, and INS Sunayna are leading the Indian contingent, supported by P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft, underscoring India’s growing naval capabilities and commitment to regional security.





The exercise aligns with India’s strategic visions of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), which aim to position India as a trusted partner and “first responder” in the Indian Ocean.





AIKEYME comes at a time when China is expanding its commercial and military footprint across the Indian Ocean and Africa, prompting India to deepen its maritime partnerships and assert its influence as a security provider in the region.





The drills are not only a demonstration of military cooperation but also a diplomatic initiative to foster goodwill, trust, and mutual respect among participating nations. Indian officials have indicated plans to make AIKEYME a biennial event, reflecting a long-term commitment to Africa-India maritime collaboration.





The exercise’s broader significance lies in its focus on collective security, rules-based order, and sustainable maritime governance in a region vital to global trade and stability. AIKEYME is thus seen as both a strategic response to shifting geopolitical dynamics and a practical step toward addressing transnational maritime threats in the Indian Ocean.





