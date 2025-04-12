



The Indian Army continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, as highlighted by recent operations and statements from Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar. On Friday, Lt Gen Kumar commended the swift action of troops in neutralizing a terrorist during an encounter in Kishtwar district.





This operation was part of a joint effort between the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chatru forest area, where security forces engaged terrorists, resulting in one being neutralised.





Concurrently, combing operations are underway in Udhampur district to locate three suspected terrorists hiding in the Jopher-Marta forest area. Equipped with sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance, security teams have intensified efforts to track down these individuals.





The Northern Command remains steadfast in its goal to keep the region terror-free, conducting multiple encounters over the past 19 days across Kathua, Udhampur, and Kishtwar districts.





These operations have resulted in casualties on both sides, including two terrorists killed and injuries to police personnel. Security measures have been heightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway with increased checks on vehicles and individuals.





In addition to kinetic operations, the Indian Army is focusing on dismantling the terror ecosystem by breaking cycles of violence and empowering local communities. Lt Gen Kumar emphasized efforts to strengthen relationships between citizens and soldiers while encouraging nationalist narratives among youth.





Initiatives include promoting education, sports, and cultural heritage revival as part of broader nation-building strategies.





The Army has also deployed elite Para Special Forces commandos to counter infiltration by highly trained Pakistani terrorists. Approximately 500 commandos are actively tracking 50-55 infiltrators armed with sophisticated weaponry. Intelligence agencies are working alongside security forces to dismantle support networks aiding these infiltrators.





Furthermore, joint training programs for Jammu and Kashmir Police at the White Knight Corps Battle School aim to enhance coordination and operational capabilities between the two forces.





These concerted efforts underline the Indian Army's resolve to ensure peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir while maintaining close interaction with local populations to minimize collateral damage during operations.





