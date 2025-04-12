







China has unveiled a ground breaking anti-drone barrage weapon, marking a significant advancement in air defence technology. Developed by NORINCO, China's largest arms manufacturer, this system is designed to counter drone swarms, low-flying missiles, rockets, helicopters, and other aerial threats.





The weapon is equipped with a 16-barrel gun that fires a "barrage" of projectiles, creating a wall of overlapping firepower capable of intercepting multiple targets simultaneously.





This innovative "plane-to-point" interception method contrasts traditional "point-to-point" systems by covering entire areas rather than focusing on single points, enhancing its ability to counter saturation attacks effectively.





The system employs advanced 35mm AHEAD (Advanced Hit Efficiency and Destruction) ammunition, which releases hundreds of sub-projectiles to form a dense curtain against drones.





For larger and faster targets such as missiles, specialized serial and parallel ammunition has been developed. Integrated with radar, optical detection systems, fire-control mechanisms, and an advanced management platform, the weapon ensures precise targeting and quick reloading capabilities. Its unique design enables simultaneous engagement by multiple guns, increasing interception density and effectiveness.





Yu Bin, the chief designer of the system, likened its operation to using a fly swatter against a moving fly—covering the entire area where the target may move rather than aiming at a single point.





This approach makes it particularly effective against drone swarms that pose challenges to traditional air defence systems. The system was unveiled in the April 2025 edition of Modern Weaponry magazine and is hailed as the world's first close-in barrage weapon capable of handling diverse aerial threats.





This development underscores China's focus on addressing emerging threats in modern warfare, especially drone swarm tactics that have gained prominence globally. By deploying such cutting-edge technology, China aims to strengthen its defence capabilities against increasingly sophisticated aerial threats while setting a new benchmark in anti-drone warfare.





Agencies







