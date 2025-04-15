



The Indian Battalion deployed under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) recently held a grand and dignified Medal Day Parade to honour the commitment and distinguished service of its peacekeepers. During this formal ceremony, 821 Indian Army personnel were awarded the prestigious United Nations Medal in recognition of their exemplary contribution to international peace and regional stability.





The parade was conducted with military precision and ceremonial grandeur under the leadership of Lt. Col. Vikas Sheoran, whose command reflected the high standards and disciplined ethos of the Indian Army, underscoring India's reputation for professionalism in peacekeeping missions.





The Medal Day Parade is a longstanding United Nations tradition that honours peacekeepers who have completed at least 90 days of continuous service in mission areas. Over time, it has evolved into a symbolic reaffirmation of shared commitment, professionalism, and collective values among international peacekeeping forces. Within the context of UNIFIL, the event holds special significance as it represents strong coordination and mutual respect between troop-contributing nations and the host country, Lebanon.





The event was attended by a distinguished group of dignitaries, including HE Mr. Mohd Noor Rehman Sheikh, Ambassador of India to Lebanon, the UNIFIL Sector East Commander, and numerous civil and military guests such as mayors of nearby villages, officers from the Lebanese Armed Forces, State Security, General Security, and key local government officials. The active participation of civil representatives highlighted the enduring partnership and mutual trust between the Indian Battalion and Lebanese communities, reflecting India’s ongoing diplomatic outreach and goodwill as part of its global peacekeeping commitments.





A highlight of the ceremony was an impressive military drill performed by the Indian troops, showcasing discipline, unity, and training excellence. The parade not only reflected ceremonial pride but also embodied India’s broader peacekeeping values. Additionally, the Medal Day Parade facilitated meaningful engagement between military leadership and local civil institutions, reinforcing cooperation and operational understanding between UNIFIL and regional authorities.





As one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping efforts, India continues to set high benchmarks in military professionalism, humanitarian engagement, and civil-military relations, reaffirming its commitment to global peace and stability through such distinguished peacekeeping missions.





