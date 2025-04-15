



The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, a collaborative effort between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is currently undergoing final preparations for its launch.





The satellite, designed to provide advanced radar imaging of Earth's changing ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses, has faced some delays due to technical issues with its reflector antenna. This critical component, measuring 12 meters in diameter, encountered an overheating problem during flight simulations.





To address this, the antenna was returned to the United States for a special thermal coating and subsequently reintegrated with the satellite in India.





Initially tested at ISRO's facility in Bengaluru, the NISAR satellite was transported to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota for launch preparations. However, due to the technical glitch, it was temporarily returned to Bangalore for additional testing.





The satellite is now expected to be launched in May or June 2025, depending on the availability of a suitable launch window. The mission will use ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-II (GSLV MK-II) to place the satellite into a low Earth orbit.





NISAR is set to become one of the most advanced Earth observation satellites ever developed. It will utilize dual-frequency radar technology (L-band and S-band) to monitor natural hazards, climate change impacts, and ecosystem disturbances with high precision.





The mission aims to provide critical data for resource management and disaster mitigation while offering free and open access to its findings. With an estimated cost of $1.5 billion, it is among the most expensive Earth-imaging satellites globally.





Despite the delays caused by technical challenges, NASA and ISRO are working closely to finalize launch readiness dates. Once operational, NISAR will play a vital role in advancing our understanding of Earth's natural processes and supporting global efforts in environmental conservation and hazard management.





