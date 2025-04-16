



In a significant technological advancement for India's quantum computing landscape, Bengaluru-based start-up QpiAI has successfully developed and launched the country's first indigenous 25-qubit quantum computer, named "QpiAI Indus Quantum Computer." Announced on April 16, 2025, coinciding with World Quantum Day, this achievement marks India's entry into the elite group of nations with domestic quantum computing capabilities.





The system utilises superconducting qubits with impressive performance metrics, including 99.7% single-qubit gate fidelity and 96% two-qubit gate fidelity, with coherence times (T1 and T2) of 30 μs and 25 μs respectively. QpiAI has implemented an innovative AI-driven approach to qubit manufacturing and tuning, combining quantum hardware with high-performance computing infrastructure. As one of eight start-ups selected under India's National Quantum Mission, QpiAI represents a milestone in the country's quantum technology development roadmap and demonstrates potential for applications across multiple industries including pharmaceuticals, materials science, logistics, and finance.









Introduction To QpiAI And Its Quantum Computing Initiative









QpiAI, a leader in quantum computing and generative AI based in Bangalore, has successfully developed India's first quantum computer, officially named the QpiAI Indus Quantum Computer. The announcement came on April 16, 2025, marking a historic milestone in India's technological journey toward quantum supremacy. Founded in 2019, QpiAI has rapidly established itself as a frontrunner in India's quantum technology landscape, filing 11 patent applications and maintaining an annual revenue of approximately ₹1 million. The company is among the eight startups selected under the National Quantum Mission (NQM), a strategic initiative spearheaded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. This governmental support underscores the national importance attached to developing indigenous quantum computing capabilities.





The QpiAI Indus represents a full-stack quantum computing platform that integrates quantum hardware, control systems, and software in a unified ecosystem. This comprehensive approach differentiates QpiAI from many other quantum computing ventures that focus primarily on isolated components of quantum technology. Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja, CEO and Founder of QpiAI, has emphasised the company's commitment to commercialising quantum computers through large-scale qubit integration and the development of logical qubits. The system was unveiled at QpiAI's Bangalore centre, with Dr. Nagaraja and Dr. Manjunath R V, VP of Quantum hardware, presenting the ground breaking technology that positions India as a notable contender in the global quantum computing race.





Technical Specifications And Performance Metrics





The QpiAI Indus Quantum Computer employs superconducting qubit architecture, which represents one of the most promising approaches to quantum computing currently being developed worldwide. The system features 25 qubits with impressive coherence times – specifically T1 and T2 times of 30 μs and 25 μs respectively – which are crucial parameters that indicate how long qubits can maintain their quantum states before environmental interference causes decoherence. These coherence times have been characterised using QpiAI's in-house developed quantum control electronics cluster, with expectations to increase to 100 μs in the near future. Even more ambitious, the company projects reaching a T1 time of 1 ms by early 2026 through their patented qubit architecture, which would represent a significant advancement in quantum coherence maintenance.





The QpiAI Indus demonstrates remarkable operational fidelity, with single-qubit gate fidelity of 99.7% and two-qubit gate fidelity of 96%. For context, achieving fidelity rates above 99% is considered a crucial threshold for developing fault-tolerant quantum computers capable of performing reliable quantum error correction. The system supports all native gate sets, providing flexibility for various quantum computational approaches and algorithmic implementations. QpiAI has addressed the critical challenge of quantum errors through built-in Surface code schemes for error mitigation on NISQ (Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum) devices and implementation of Q-LDPC codes within their fault-tolerant roadmap. This approach to error correction aligns with cutting-edge research in the field, where teams worldwide are working to extend quantum coherence times and reduce error rates to make quantum computing practical for real-world applications.





QpiAI's Integrated Quantum-AI Ecosystem





QpiAI has developed a comprehensive quantum computing technology stack that vertically integrates artificial intelligence and quantum computing systems. This integration creates a synergistic relationship between classical AI algorithms and quantum processing capabilities, potentially addressing one of the most significant challenges in quantum computing today – the optimisation of control systems and error correction. The Gen-1 QpiAI system features efficient Quantum-HPC (High-Performance Computing) integration with a colocated HPC datacenter to ensure high-throughput and low-latency computing. This architecture enables hybrid quantum-classical computing approaches that are essential for practical quantum applications in the NISQ era.





A particularly innovative aspect of QpiAI's approach is their use of AI-based agentic systems to manufacture qubits and fine-tune them to obtain desired fidelity, error correction, and noise levels. This closed-loop system, where an Agentic AI system in their data centre works continuously with the quantum computer, represents a novel methodology for qubit optimisation and quality control. The company has developed several quantum software platforms and products, including QpiAI-Logistics, QpiAI-Opt, QpiAI-ML, QpiAI-Pharma, and QpiAI-Matter, targeting core quantum applications in logistics, finance, material discovery, and pharmaceutical industries. These application-specific architectures are designed to maximise hybrid quantum-classical performance, making quantum advantages accessible for practical industrial use cases.





Quantum Hardware Architecture And Fabrication





The QpiAI quantum computer utilises superconducting qubits as its fundamental building blocks, a technology that has shown considerable promise for scalable quantum computing. Superconducting qubits operate at extremely low temperatures and leverage quantum mechanical properties to achieve computational advantages over classical systems. The current generation of QpiAI's qubits is based on various architectures of superconducting qubit design, though the company has also outlined a roadmap to experiment with CMOS-based spin qubits in future models. This dual-track approach allows QpiAI to benefit from the more mature superconducting technology while exploring the potentially higher scalability of silicon-based qubits.





QpiAI has developed proprietary qubit architectures named "QpiAI Qubits" for both their NISQ systems and future fault-tolerant quantum computing (FTQC) implementations. Their approach stabilises and error-corrects transmon qubits based on surface codes with various distances, providing a pathway to higher reliability quantum computing. For higher reliability in fault-tolerant computing, QpiAI FTQC Qubits are error-corrected using Q-LDPC codes with new architectures invented by QpiAI to ensure high performance and low error rates. This focus on error correction is crucial, as quantum computing today faces limited scalability and reliability challenges due to errors from decoherence, noise, and gate inaccuracies. The industry has recognised that achieving high-fidelity operations (>99%) in silicon-based quantum dots is possible, but transitioning these results to industrial-scale fabrication processes presents significant challenges that QpiAI is actively addressing.





Future Roadmap And Potential Impact





QpiAI has outlined an ambitious roadmap for scaling up their quantum computing capabilities, with plans to expand to 64-qubit quantum computers in the near future. While the query mentions scalability up to 300 qubits, this specific target is not directly confirmed in the available search results, though it aligns with the company's clear scaling ambitions. The company envisions establishing rich partnerships with component suppliers, large pharmaceutical and chemical companies, data centre players, and hyper-scalers to commercialise quantum computing effectively. This collaborative approach reflects the recognition that quantum computing development requires expertise across multiple domains and integration with existing computational infrastructure.





As a key contributor to India's National Quantum Mission, QpiAI is not only advancing indigenous quantum technology but also actively participating in the creation of a robust quantum talent ecosystem. The company is committed to enhancing national quantum adoption programs and contributing to global breakthroughs in deep-tech innovation. The launch of QpiAI-Indus represents a pivotal development in India's pursuit of quantum excellence, highlighting the country's growing capabilities in building scalable and accessible quantum technologies. This milestone is part of India's broader push under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which commemorates 75 years of India's independence through transformative achievements across sectors. The success of QpiAI signifies a new chapter in India's scientific journey—one that is deeply rooted in innovation and future-readiness.





Conclusion: India's Quantum Computing Future





The development of the 25-qubit QpiAI Indus Quantum Computer represents a watershed moment for India's technological capabilities and its position in the global quantum computing landscape. By achieving this milestone, QpiAI has demonstrated that India possesses both the technical expertise and innovative capacity to compete in one of the most advanced technological domains of the 21st century. The integration of AI with quantum computing, particularly through the use of agentic systems for qubit manufacturing and optimisation, showcases a distinctive approach that addresses some of the fundamental challenges in quantum computing development. This AI-enhanced methodology may prove to be a significant competitive advantage as quantum technology continues to mature.





The performance metrics of the QpiAI Indus – including its coherence times, gate fidelities, and error correction capabilities – position it as a credible entry in the global quantum computing arena. While 25 qubits places it in the early-intermediate scale of quantum computers globally, the technological foundation and scaling roadmap suggest potential for rapid advancement. As QpiAI progresses toward its stated goal of 64 qubits and potentially beyond, the impact on various industries could be substantial, particularly in areas such as pharmaceutical development, materials science, logistics optimisation, and financial modelling. The national significance of this achievement, highlighted by its development under the National Quantum Mission, underscores how quantum computing has become a strategic priority for countries seeking technological leadership in the coming decades. QpiAI's success demonstrates that focused investment, government support, and innovative approaches to technological challenges can enable emerging economies to establish footholds in even the most advanced technological domains.





IDN







