



Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd marked a significant milestone on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, by commencing the construction of a state-of-the-art Acoustic Research Ship (ARS) for the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The contract for this advanced vessel was signed between GRSE and NPOL in October 2024, underscoring the strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing India's underwater domain awareness capabilities. The event was graced by Dr. Sameer V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman of DRDO, along with senior officials from both GRSE and DRDO, including Commander P R Hari, IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE.





The new ARS, measuring 93 meters in length and 18 meters in width, is designed to be a highly sophisticated platform capable of accommodating 120 personnel. It will operate at speeds ranging from 4 to 12 knots, with an impressive endurance of 30 days or 4,500 nautical miles at top speed during a single mission.





This vessel will be equipped to deploy, tow, and retrieve various acoustic modules and conduct high-resolution temporal and spatial surveys of sound velocity profiles. Additionally, it will collect ocean tides and current data to optimize surveys and assist in the design of underwater moorings and offshore deployments.





Beyond acoustic research, the ship will undertake meteorological surveys to study atmospheric influences on sound propagation and conduct shallow water acoustic reverberation studies. It will also have the capability to launch, moor, and maintain standalone buoys and collect data from them. Its wide speed range is particularly important for conducting acoustic system trials while maintaining operational silence, a critical factor in underwater research.





The ARS will feature a dynamic positioning system, enabling it to maintain its position in intact condition up to Sea State 4, and will be powered by diesel-electric propulsion. To facilitate handling of research equipment, the ship will be fitted with three deck cranes.





GRSE’s expertise in building research and survey vessels is well established. The shipyard delivered the first series of Sandhayak Class Survey Vessels to the Indian Navy during the 1980s and 1990s, including the INS Sagardhwani in 1994, a Marine Acoustic Research Vessel that remains in service today.





More recently, GRSE delivered INS Sandhayak and INS Nirdeshak in 2023 and 2024, respectively, which are part of the second series of four Sandhayak Class Survey Vessels (Large). Furthermore, on July 16, 2024, GRSE signed a contract with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) for the construction of an advanced Ocean Research Vessel (ORV), reflecting its expanding role in specialized research shipbuilding.





Speaking at the event, Dr. Sameer V. Kamat emphasized the critical importance of the ARS in strengthening India’s underwater domain awareness capabilities. He acknowledged the legacy of the INS Sagardhwani, built by GRSE, which has served the nation effectively for over three decades. Commander P R Hari highlighted GRSE’s diverse shipbuilding portfolio, ranging from complex warships to specialized research vessels, and expressed pride in undertaking this prestigious project for India’s Defence Establishment.





The commencement of the ARS construction represents a significant advancement in India’s maritime research infrastructure and reaffirms GRSE’s position as a premier shipbuilder capable of delivering cutting-edge vessels for national security and scientific exploration.





Agencies











