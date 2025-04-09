



Chandrapur-based DND Enterprises has achieved a significant milestone in India's defence indigenisation efforts by successfully developing pre-heating systems for the Indian Army's Russian-origin T-90 and T-72 main battle tanks deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along China. The first commercial batch of these indigenously manufactured pre-heaters is being delivered today, marking an important advancement in reducing India's dependence on foreign suppliers for critical defence components.





The Critical Role of Pre-Heaters in Cold Weather Operations: Operational Challenges in Extreme Cold Conditions





Tank engines face significant challenges in high-altitude areas with extreme cold conditions, particularly along the India-China border. When temperatures drop significantly, diesel engines cannot start properly, and hydraulic systems become extremely viscous, preventing normal operation. This condition, sometimes referred to as "hydraulic lock," occurs when cold hydraulic oil prevents the engine from spinning fast enough to create the combustion needed to run.





The pre-heaters address these issues by raising the temperature of critical systems, allowing tanks to remain combat-ready even in the harshest winter conditions. According to defence sources, the pre-heating systems generate a conducive temperature for the engines to operate smoothly even in frigid areas like the LAC. Without these systems, the tanks would be immobilized, significantly compromising India's defensive capabilities in strategic border areas.





Technical Performance And Specifications





The pre-heating process typically takes between 20-30 minutes to adequately warm the engine in extreme cold conditions, as noted in documentation from Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL). This duration allows various fluids and components to reach optimal operating temperatures before engine start-up, preventing stress on the engine and ensuring proper combustion upon ignition.





According to Dushyant Deshmukh, managing director of DND Enterprises, the pre-heaters developed by his company can operate successfully for 300 running hours of the tank. This performance parameter is crucial as it ensures extended operational capability without requiring frequent replacement, enhancing field reliability in remote deployment areas.





Indigenous Development Journey: Collaboration With Defence Public Sector





DND Enterprises began the development of these critical components in collaboration with AVNL in 2021. The journey started with the company producing three prototypes on a no-cost, no-commitment basis. These initial models proved successful in preliminary testing, leading to more rigorous trials.





The prototypes were subjected to extensive testing designed to simulate actual operating conditions and running hours of the tanks. After successful completion of these trials, the components were approved for production and deployment. This methodical development process ensured that the indigenously developed pre-heaters met all required specifications and performance parameters.





This project aligns with the Ministry of Defence broader indigenisation initiative, which has approved 107 major line replacement units and sub-systems for domestic production, including the pre-heating system for T-90 tank engines scheduled to be completed by December 2025.





Manufacturing Capabilities And Future Plans





With the successful delivery of the first commercial batch, DND Enterprises is positioning itself for additional orders. The company is planning to establish a dedicated manufacturing facility for tank subsystems at Warora, signalling confidence in continued demand for their products.





The pre-heaters being delivered are completely indigenous, representing a significant achievement in reverse-engineering and manufacturing complex systems that were previously imported. This capability development is particularly noteworthy considering the specialized nature of military equipment and the stringent quality requirements associated with defence manufacturing.





Strategic Importance in Current Geopolitical Context: Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Defence Supply Chains





The Russia-Ukraine conflict has significantly disrupted global defence supply chains, particularly affecting countries like India that rely heavily on Russian military hardware. With approximately 60% of India's military equipment being of Russian origin, the war has created substantial challenges in securing spares and maintenance support for critical systems.





Ukraine has been a significant supplier of spares for several Indian defence platforms, including the T-72 and T-90 tanks. The conflict has raised concerns about the sustainability of these supply lines, accelerating India's push toward indigenisation. The pre-heating systems for tanks exemplify this broader trend of reducing vulnerability to supply chain disruptions caused by international conflicts.





Enhancing Combat Readiness Along The LAC





While tanks have traditionally been more extensively deployed on India's western front with Pakistan, changing security dynamics have necessitated their deployment in high-altitude areas along the LAC as well. In these regions, pre-heaters are not just an optional accessory but a critical component that directly impacts combat readiness.





The indigenous availability of pre-heaters is expected to ease supply constraints and enable better mobilization of tanks to cold areas. This capability enhancement is particularly important given the ongoing tensions along the India-China border and the need to maintain high operational readiness in challenging terrain and climate conditions.





Broader Context of Defence Self-Reliance: Institutional Reforms and Policy Initiatives





The creation of AVNL as a defence PSU from ordnance factories approximately three years ago is part of the structural reforms aimed at enhancing India's defence manufacturing capabilities. AVNL has been tasked with accelerating the indigenisation of spares and components for armoured vehicles, including Russian-origin tanks.





The Heavy Vehicle Factory (HVF), which manufactures the tanks, is now part of AVNL, creating an integrated approach to production and component sourcing. This organizational integration helps streamline the indigenisation process and ensures better coordination between tank manufacturing and critical component development.





Economic And Technological Benefits





Beyond the strategic benefits, indigenous manufacturing of pre-heaters offers significant economic advantages. Domestic production reduces foreign exchange outflow and creates employment opportunities within India's defence industrial base. It also shortens supply chains, potentially reducing costs and delivery times for these critical components.





Furthermore, indigenous manufacturing allows for more direct communication between end-users (the Indian Army) and manufacturers, facilitating quicker feedback and potential improvements based on operational experience. This iterative improvement process is more challenging when dealing with foreign suppliers, particularly during international conflicts.





Conclusion





The indigenisation of pre-heating systems for T-90 and T-72 tanks represents a significant achievement in India's journey toward defence self-reliance. DND Enterprises' successful development and production of these critical components demonstrate the growing capabilities of India's defence manufacturing ecosystem at a time when geopolitical tensions have highlighted the importance of secure supply chains.





As these indigenous pre-heaters make their way to the Indian Army's tank fleet along the China border, they carry with them not just the promise of improved operational capabilities in extreme conditions, but also represent a tangible step toward the broader national goal of "Bharatanatyam Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) in the defence sector. This success story sets a precedent for similar indigenisation initiatives across other defence platforms and systems, potentially transforming how India equips and maintains its armed forces in the years to come.





