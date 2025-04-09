



Security forces in Manipur have dismantled 167 bunkers constructed by armed miscreants since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. These operations were intensified following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's March 8 deadline to open roads blocked due to the clashes.





The dismantled bunkers were spread across districts including Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Jiribam, Senapati, and Tamenglong, with Kangpokpi accounting for the highest number at 68.





Additionally, security forces have recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition during these operations.





Since February 2025, authorities have retrieved over 1,240 looted arms, 12,677 rounds of ammunition, 405 grenades, 316 crude bombs, and 19 improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In Thoubal district alone, joint operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police led to the recovery of rifles, pistols, grenades, and warlike stores.





The violence in Manipur stems from ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The conflict escalated after a court order in May 2023 recommended the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe list.





The unrest has resulted in over 260 deaths and widespread displacement. Security forces continue efforts to restore normalcy through patrolling, flag marches, and appeals for surrendering illegal arms.





Agencies







