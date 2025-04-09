



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in separate discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar this week, reflecting a strategic outreach to South Asia.





Talks With EAM S Jaishankar (India)





Rubio's conversation with Jaishankar focused on strengthening the US-India strategic partnership, emphasizing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, trade, and tariffs. Both sides discussed reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US and agreed on the importance of concluding a bilateral trade agreement.





Jaishankar highlighted shared perspectives on regional issues, including Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean. The talks also underscored opportunities for deeper cooperation in defence, energy, and emerging technologies.





Talks With Ishaq Dar (Pakistan)





Rubio's discussion with Ishaq Dar centred on counter-terrorism efforts, economic cooperation, and critical minerals. The talks marked Rubio's first direct contact with Dar since assuming office. Rubio expressed appreciation for Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts and emphasized expanding economic ties in sectors like critical minerals.





Both leaders addressed the issue of US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan and agreed to collaborate on regional security challenges. Additionally, they discussed trade tariffs following recent US measures imposing higher tariffs on Pakistani imports.





These engagements highlight the US's balancing act in South Asia, aiming to strengthen partnerships with both India and Pakistan while addressing distinct priorities with each country.





ET News







