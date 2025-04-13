



Maharashtra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation ROSATOM to jointly develop a thorium-based Small Modular Reactor (SMR).





The agreement, signed on April 11, 2025, at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marks a significant step in advancing clean energy technology. This initiative involves collaboration between Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd (MAHAGENCO) and ROSATOM's "Small Modular Reactor with Thorium Fuel" program.





The primary objectives include developing thorium reactors in Maharashtra, commercializing thorium reactor technology in compliance with Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) safety standards, and establishing a local assembly line under the state's "Make in Maharashtra" initiative.





The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) will provide strategic support for the project, ensuring alignment with guidelines issued by the Government of India and AERB.





A joint working group comprising representatives from MAHAGENCO, ROSATOM Energy Projects, MITRA, and Global Technology Alliance will oversee coordination and research efforts. All legal provisions regarding nuclear energy development and safety protocols mandated by the Indian government will be strictly adhered to during implementation.





This partnership represents a pioneering move by Maharashtra into the nuclear energy domain, traditionally managed by India's Department of Atomic Energy. Thorium reactors are seen as a promising avenue for utilising India's abundant thorium reserves while contributing to clean energy goals.





The collaboration also underscores India's growing ties with Russia in nuclear technology development. ROSATOM's expertise in SMRs and advanced reactor designs is expected to complement India's ambitions for energy independence and sustainability.





