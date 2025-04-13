



The Indian Navy's participation in the inaugural AIKEYME (Africa India Key Maritime Engagement) exercise has been hailed as a significant milestone by Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff. Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 13, Admiral Tripathi expressed immense pride and happiness over the involvement of three Indian Navy ships—INS Chennai, INS Kesari, and the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar—in this transformative maritime initiative.





He highlighted that the presence of these vessels in Dar es Salaam Harbour symbolizes a moment of great pride for both the Indian Navy and India as a whole.





Admiral Tripathi described AIKEYME as a groundbreaking exercise aimed at fostering regional solutions for maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.





This multilateral initiative brings together 10 nations—India, Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, and Tanzania—making it a unique platform for cooperation. The exercise is being conducted in two phases: the Harbour Phase and the Sea Phase.





A distinctive feature of AIKEYME is the 35-day joint training program aboard IOS Sagar, where officers and sailors from participating nations will exchange best practices. IOS Sagar was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Karwar, Goa, on April 5 and will visit four more countries before concluding its journey in Kochi after 30–35 days.





Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth also underscored the importance of AIKEYME during his address at its opening ceremony. He noted that India’s three major ships and four Tanzanian vessels participated in this six-day exercise, which includes three days in Dar es Salaam and three days at sea.





Seth emphasised that this initiative represents a collaborative effort to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. Additionally, he highlighted India's contribution to Tanzania’s Defence Department through donations worth ₹80 lakhs, including parachutes, simulators, and books.





The inaugural edition of AIKEYME aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).





The exercise not only strengthens maritime ties between India and African nations but also showcases India's commitment to fostering unity and security across the Indian Ocean region. The Defence Expo held alongside the exercise further demonstrated efforts to bolster regional defence capabilities.





The event marks a historic collaboration for maritime progress and security between India and African nations.





ANI







