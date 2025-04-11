



Defence expert Dhruv Katoch described the extradition of terrorist Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as a significant "political win" for India, attributing it to the "political will" of the BJP-led government.





He emphasised the challenges faced during the extradition process, including opposition from individuals in Pakistan and other countries. Katoch highlighted that bringing back a fugitive like Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was a complex task requiring strong diplomatic efforts.





Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India from the United States after exhausting all legal avenues to block his extradition. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken custody of Rana for 18 days and plans to interrogate him thoroughly to uncover the full conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks.





The NIA presented evidence, including emails exchanged between Rana and David Coleman Headley, another key conspirator, to justify his custodial interrogation. Investigators aim to explore Rana's role in orchestrating the attacks and his connections with terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI).





Rana's extradition represents a culmination of years of diplomatic efforts under the India-US Extradition Treaty. The US Supreme Court had earlier dismissed Rana's petition against extradition, clearing legal hurdles for his transfer to India.





Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and other Pakistan-based operatives to carry out the deadly Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people and injured over 238.





The BJP hailed Rana's extradition as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong diplomacy and willpower in combating terrorism. Union Minister Piyush Goyal referred to it as a "tight slap" to terrorist backers, emphasising India's growing international ties that facilitated this diplomatic achievement.





