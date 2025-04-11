



The Indian Armed Forces have been actively working to enhance their air defence capabilities through the development and deployment of indigenous missile systems. These efforts align with India's broader "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative that aims to reduce dependence on foreign military technologies.





This report examines the current status, capabilities, and strategic significance of three key missile systems: the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM), Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), and Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS).





MRSAM: Indo-Israeli Collaboration Strengthening India's Air Defence





The Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile represents a significant advancement in India's air defence architecture. Developed through collaboration between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI), the MRSAM demonstrates India's approach to combining indigenous development with strategic international partnerships.





In December 2020, India successfully conducted the maiden launch of the Army version of the MRSAM from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha. During this test, the missile successfully hit an unmanned aerial target that mimicked an aircraft, validating its effectiveness. The test utilized the complete fire unit in its deliverable configuration, including the command and control post, multi-function radar, and mobile launcher system.





The MRSAM Army version was developed following a contract signed with Israel in April 2017 for the supply of this land-based medium-range air defence surface-to-air missile system. The system's comprehensive architecture includes radar, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking systems that captured the complete mission data during testing, confirming the weapon system's performance capabilities.





MRSAM Capabilities And Deployment





The MRSAM system is designed to provide medium-range air defence against various aerial threats. While it is unclear a 70-kilometre operational radius or deployment along the China-India border near Sikkim, it is however confirmed that the system is intended for the Indian Army's air defence requirements. The successful test in 2020 demonstrated the system's ability to intercept aerial targets effectively, showcasing its potential as a critical component of India's layered air defence strategy.





QRSAM: Indigenous Quick-Reaction Capability





The Quick-Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile system represents India's efforts to develop a mobile, rapidly deployable air defence capability. According to the Ministry of Defence announcement in December 2019, DRDO had completed the development trials of this indigenously designed system at that time.





The QRSAM system has an operational range of 25-30 km, making it suitable for protecting mobile forces and critical installations against aerial threats. Its architecture includes a fully automated command-and-control system, active array battery surveillance radar, active array battery multifunction radar, and launchers, all designed to provide comprehensive coverage and rapid response capability.





A key feature of the QRSAM's radar systems is their four-walled design, which provides 360-degree coverage with search-on-move and track-on-move capability. This functionality is crucial for protecting mobile military units, allowing them to maintain air defence coverage while in transit.





The missile itself utilizes solid-fuel propellant and features a mid-course inertial navigation system with a two-way data link and terminal active seeker developed by DRDO. Following the successful completion of development trials in 2019, the system was expected to be ready for induction by 2021. The development has been carried out in partnership with public sector companies Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited.





VSHORADS: Enhancing Point Defence Capabilities





The Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) represents the third tier in India's indigenous air defence architecture. According to information from the Aero India 2023 show in Bangalore, DRDO had completed the development of VSHORADS missiles by February 2023, with trials of the system having commenced.





VSHORADS is designed as a man-portable air-defence system (MANPADS), suggesting its intended use for point defence against low-flying aircraft and other aerial threats. The production partner for VSHORADS is Adani Defence and Aerospace (ADA), highlighting India's engagement with private sector defence manufacturers in developing indigenous capabilities.





Strategic Significance And Connection To Atmanirbhar Bharat





These missile systems represent significant progress in India's journey toward self-reliance in defence technology. The development of indigenous air defence systems aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India. This initiative aims to reduce dependence on imported defence systems and build domestic capabilities in critical military technologies.





The Astra missile order, is described as "a big step in India's no-nonsense Atmanirbhar Bharat drive", indicating the broader policy context in which these missile systems are being developed. While the Astra is a different system (a beyond visual range air-to-air missile), its development shares the same strategic objective of enhancing India's indigenous defence production capabilities.





India's Layered Air Defence Architecture





Together, these missile systems form part of India's evolving layered air defence architecture. The Akash missile system, which has been in service since 2009, provides medium-range surface-to-air missile capability with an operational range of 25-30 km. It can target aircraft up to 45 km away and neutralize various aerial threats including fighter jets, cruise missiles, and air-to-surface missiles.





The Akash system has undergone several upgrades, including the development of Akash-1S with an indigenous seeker for more accurate targeting of inbound threats. This variant underwent successful testing in May 2019 and demonstrated the capability to carry a 60 kg warhead with a strike range of 30 km. Further development led to Akash Prime, tested in September 2021, which features an improved active radio-frequency seeker and optimization for low-temperature and high-altitude operations.





Conclusion: Advancing Indigenous Capabilities





India's development of MRSAM, QRSAM, and VSHORADS represents significant progress in creating a comprehensive, multi-layered air defence capability using predominantly indigenous technology. These systems are at various stages of development and deployment, with MRSAM having successfully completed testing, QRSAM having completed development trials with expected induction by 2021, and VSHORADS having completed development with trials underway as of early 2023.





These initiatives reflect India's strategic priorities of enhancing defensive capabilities while simultaneously building domestic defence industrial capacity. The collaboration with international partners, particularly Israel for the MRSAM, demonstrates a pragmatic approach that combines technology transfer with indigenous development to accelerate capability acquisition.





As these systems continue to mature and enter service, they will significantly enhance India's ability to defend against evolving aerial threats while reducing strategic vulnerability associated with dependence on imported defence systems. This approach aligns perfectly with the broader national objective of achieving greater self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





IDN







