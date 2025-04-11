



The Indian Army has intensified security measures along National Highway 44 (NH-44) in Jammu and Kashmir to curb terrorist activities and ensure the safety of critical transit routes. This strategic initiative aims to disrupt terrorist logistics, including the transportation of war-like stores (WLS) and unauthorised movement of militants, by bolstering surveillance and deployment in the region.





In collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), the Army has established Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCPs) at multiple locations along the highway. These dynamic security checkpoints conduct surprise checks, increasing operational unpredictability to deter potential threats.





To enhance highway security, advanced technologies have been integrated into the system. Key junctions and entry-exit points are now equipped with advanced vehicle scanners, AI-based facial recognition and identification systems, and automatic number plate recognition systems. These technologies provide real-time data, enabling prompt identification of suspicious vehicles and individuals.





The infusion of such cutting-edge tools significantly boosts the capability to intercept threats before they materialise.





The Army has also scaled up day and night patrolling along vulnerable stretches and strategic choke points on NH-44. This heightened presence, coupled with technology-driven surveillance, has already yielded promising results, with several suspicious movements thwarted in recent weeks.





Officials note that these measures have created a strong deterrent effect, making it increasingly difficult for terrorist elements to exploit the highway for unlawful activities.





This multi-layered approach underscores the Indian Army's commitment to maintaining peace in the Union Territory. By isolating and neutralizing terrorist networks attempting to misuse infrastructure for illicit purposes, these efforts aim to further stabilize the region and ensure public safety.





