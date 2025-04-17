



US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in a press briefing on April 15, 2025, strongly defended President Donald Trump’s recent escalation of tariffs, emphasizing that only Trump possesses the “vision and courage to say enough is enough” regarding what she described as decades of unfair global trade practices.





Bruce argued that Trump’s tariff strategy is a decisive effort to reverse the “crushing burden of a web of unfair trade arrangements,” which she claimed have resulted in American taxpayers being exploited daily.





She characterised Trump as the “world’s best dealmaker,” asserting that his actions have sent a clear message to both allies and adversaries that the United States will no longer be taken for granted and that respect for America will now be expected in all international dealings.





Bruce highlighted that over 130 countries have approached the United States to renegotiate their trade relationships, a development she credited to Trump’s leadership and willingness to reset the global trade environment.





She stated that this wave of negotiations demonstrates a renewed global respect for the US and a recognition that the previous era of taking advantage of American markets is over. Bruce also announced the cancellation of 139 grants worth $214 million under Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s direction, further underscoring the administration’s commitment to an “America First” agenda.





The briefing followed Trump’s announcement on April 9 of an immediate increase in tariffs on China to 125 percent, a move made in response to China’s retaliatory tariff hike on US goods from 34 percent to 84 percent.





Trump justified the increase by accusing China of showing a lack of respect for global markets and insisted that the era of the US being “ripped off” is no longer acceptable. Simultaneously, Trump authorized a 90-day pause and a substantially lower reciprocal tariff of 10 percent for 75 countries engaged in trade talks with the US, including India, as a gesture of goodwill for those nations that have not retaliated against US tariffs.





Bruce reiterated that Trump’s approach is not just about economic leverage but also about restoring American prestige and correcting imbalances that have undermined US workers and industries.





She portrayed the administration’s actions as both a correction of past policy failures and a bold reassertion of American interests on the world stage, with the expectation that other nations will now treat the US with greater respect and fairness in trade negotiations.





ANI







