



On April 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, inaugurated two significant railway projects in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.





These projects were supported by the Indian government as part of the India-Sri Lanka development partnership. The first project involved the refurbishment of the 128 km Maho-Omanthai railway line, which was completed with Indian assistance of USD 91.27 million.





The second project was the launch of construction for an advanced signalling system along the Maho-Anuradhapura section, supported by an Indian grant of USD 14.89 million.





Boosting connectivity and enhancing friendship!



In Anuradhapura, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and I jointly inaugurated the track upgradation of the existing Maho-Omanthai railway line. The signalling project which involves the installation of an advanced signalling and… pic.twitter.com/n9ITvkXe9H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025





These railway modernization projects are crucial for enhancing north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka, facilitating efficient movement of both passenger and freight traffic across the country.





The projects underscore the strong bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Prime Minister Modi emphasizing India's pride in supporting Sri Lanka's development journey.





During his visit, PM Modi also laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo, honouring the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for peace and unity in Sri Lanka.





Additionally, he met with leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil community in Colombo, highlighting their role as a "living bridge" between the two nations. The visit concluded with PM Modi departing for Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, after a successful three-day state visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations and economic cooperation.





ANI







