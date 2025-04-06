



The joint training phase of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, held at the Duvvada Firing Range in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, from April 2–4, showcased deepening India-US military cooperation.





This collaboration focused on enhancing interoperability, tactical coordination, and operational preparedness in combat and humanitarian assistance scenarios.





The exercise featured participation from the Indian Army's 8 Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion Group, representing the Amphibious Brigade of the Bison Division under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, and U.S. military units, including the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment ("Bobcats") and the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team ("Arctic Wolves"). Rear Admiral Greg Newkirk of the U.S. Navy and senior Indian military officers actively participated in live-firing drills and jungle warfare exercises, emphasising practical leadership.





Key activities included:





Live-Firing Drills: Soldiers paired as buddy teams practiced marksmanship at various ranges. Jungle Lane Shooting: Simulated combat in dense terrain. Integrated Field Craft (IFC) training: Focused on obstacle navigation, tactical movement, and terrain-based combat techniques. Combat Medical Aid Module: Provided battlefield first aid and casualty evacuation training.





Additionally, troops conducted joint training onboard USS Comstock for high-impact combat drills, preparing for amphibious beach landings at Kakinada with INS Jalashwa. These efforts underscored a commitment to enhancing bilateral defence ties and readiness for regional security challenges and humanitarian crises in the Indo-Pacific region.





ANI







