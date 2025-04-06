



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a highly productive meeting on April 5, 2025, resulting in significant advancements in defence and energy cooperation between the two nations. During the talks, both leaders signed a landmark defence cooperation agreement, marking a historic step in bilateral relations.





This pact includes provisions for military training, technology sharing, and enhanced collaboration to ensure regional stability. Acknowledging the intertwined security interests of their countries, President Dissanayake assured that Sri Lanka would not allow its territory to be used in ways that threaten India's security.





In addition to defence, energy cooperation was a key focus. The leaders inaugurated the Sampur Solar Power Project and signed agreements to develop Trincomalee as a regional energy hub.





These initiatives aim to bolster Sri Lanka's energy security while fostering regional connectivity. Agreements on grid interconnectivity will also enable Sri Lanka to export electricity to India, further strengthening economic ties.





PM Modi reaffirmed Sri Lanka's importance in India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and Vision MAHASAGAR for maritime cooperation.





He highlighted the rapid progress in bilateral relations since President Dissanayake's December 2024 visit to India, emphasizing shared goals of economic recovery and regional stability.





The agreements signed reflect a renewed commitment to deepening ties across multiple sectors, including health, digital transformation, and infrastructure development.





ANI







