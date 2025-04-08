



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, during his first official visit to India on April 8, 2025.





The meeting underscored the deep-rooted friendship between India and the UAE and aimed to strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Sheikh Hamdan, who is also the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit accompanied by ministers, senior officials, and a high-level business delegation.





During their discussions, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Dubai’s pivotal role in advancing bilateral relations and expressed optimism about fostering stronger collaboration across various sectors.





Sheikh Hamdan reciprocated by emphasising the shared vision between the two nations to create opportunities, innovation, and lasting prosperity. A ceremonial guard of honour was accorded to the Crown Prince upon his arrival, and he was welcomed by Union Minister Suresh Gopi.





The visit included a working lunch hosted by PM Modi and meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Sheikh Hamdan's itinerary also featured a business roundtable in Mumbai involving Indian and Emirati business leaders to explore avenues for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, fintech, sustainability, and innovation.





India-UAE ties have flourished significantly since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022, which eased trade barriers and boosted economic exchanges. Trade between the two nations reached $83.65 billion in 2023-24, with India being the UAE's second-largest trading partner.





The UAE hosts approximately 4.3 million Indians, predominantly in Dubai, further reinforcing cultural and commercial connections.





ANI







