India has already shipped BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to The Philippines in April 2024





India is strengthening its defence cooperation with Cambodia as part of broader efforts to counter China's growing influence in Southeast Asia.





This development aligns with Cambodia's strategic need to diversify its foreign relations and reduce dependency on Beijing. Recent initiatives include the appointment of a defence attaché, plans to establish a defence office in Cambodia, and bilateral military exercises such as the Cambodia-India Bilateral Army Exercise (Cinbax-I) conducted last year.





India's naval presence in Cambodia has also grown, with the Indian Navy's First Squadron visiting Sihanoukville Port earlier this year to enhance cooperation between the two navies.





This follows the arrival of the stealth guided missile destroyer INS Surat in January. Analysts view these moves as part of India's strategic interest in balancing China's influence in the maritime domain of Southeast Asia, given that any Chinese naval movement toward the Indian Ocean must pass through this region.





Cambodia, under Prime Minister Hun Manet, has sought to modernize its military capabilities and diversify defence partnerships.





While maintaining close ties with China, Cambodia is exploring alternatives like India to balance its defence strategy. India's focus on military technology and training complements China's emphasis on infrastructure and equipment.





This diversification may upset Beijing but underscores Cambodia's agency in shaping its defence policy.





China remains a dominant player in Cambodia's defence sector, recently conducting joint exercises at the newly expanded Ream Naval Base, which analysts suspect could serve as a strategic outpost for Beijing.





However, Cambodian officials have denied these claims, citing historical sensitivities against hosting foreign bases. Despite this, India continues to deepen ties with Cambodia through multilateral exercises and defence dialogues across Southeast Asia.





India's growing defence cooperation with Cambodia reflects its strategic commitment to Southeast Asia while offering Phnom Penh an alternative partner amid China's expanding regional influence.





SCMP Report







