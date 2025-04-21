



In a landmark move to boost private participation in India’s space sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has initiated the transfer of its satellite bus technology to two Indian private companies.





This strategic step was facilitated through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, and marks the beginning of significant technology diffusion from India’s premier space agency to domestic industry players.





The first such transfer involved the IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology, a versatile and efficient small satellite platform developed by the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC/ISRO).





The technology was handed over to Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ADTL), one of the two private firms identified for this initiative. The formal agreement was signed at NSIL’s headquarters, with technology transfer documents officially presented to ADTL’s leadership.





Dhruva Space, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, is a pioneering Indian space technology company established in 2012 by Sanjay Nekkanti. The company specialises in providing full-stack space engineering solutions, covering the entire spectrum of satellite platforms and subsystems, launch services—including satellite deployers—and ground segment solutions such as earth stations.

With a workforce of over 100 employees and annual revenue of $1.8 million as of 2024, Dhruva Space has positioned itself as a key player in the defence and space manufacturing sector, particularly in satellite communication and hardware.

A major milestone for Dhruva Space was achieved in June 2022, when it successfully space-qualified its 1U Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD-1U) during ISRO's PSLV-C53 mission.

This indigenous deployer was developed to ensure safe and controlled satellite deployment, utilising advanced features like non-pyrotechnic hold-down and release mechanisms, and onboard telemetry for deployment confirmation.

The DSOD-1U mission, which used ISRO’s PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) as a stabilized orbital platform, marked a significant technological accomplishment and paved the way for further satellite missions.

Building on this success, Dhruva Space launched its own 0.5U Cubesats, Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2, on November 26, 2022, aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C54 mission. These nano-satellites, designed for amateur (ham) radio communication, were developed and demonstrated in collaboration with various amateur radio clubs across India.

The Thybolt mission not only showcased Dhruva Space’s indigenous satellite technology but also marked the deployment of the first privately-owned Indian satellites in space, underscoring the company’s leadership in India’s emerging private space sector.

Dhruva Space’s growth and achievements are closely linked to the evolving Indian space ecosystem, particularly the role of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). NSIL, established in 2019 as a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space, is mandated to commercialize ISRO’s research and development, transfer space technologies to industry, and facilitate the production and launch of satellites and launch vehicles through Indian industry partners.

NSIL acts as a bridge, enabling technology transfer and supporting private and public sector participation in the space industry. This has allowed companies like Dhruva Space to access advanced space technologies, benefit from ISRO’s expertise, and contribute to India’s self-reliance and global competitiveness in space technology.



This move is part of a broader effort by ISRO to enable private players to develop advanced space technologies, thereby fostering an ecosystem of innovation, industrial growth, and technological self-reliance within the country.





The IMS-1 satellite bus is designed to provide low-cost access to space and is capable of supporting a range of payloads for Earth imaging, ocean and atmospheric studies, microwave remote sensing, and space science missions.





Weighing about 100 kg and supporting payloads up to 30 kg, the platform features a 3-axis stabilised system, four reaction wheels, a 1 N thruster for precise pointing, and solar arrays generating 330 W of power. It has already been used in previous ISRO missions such as IMS-1, Youthsat, and Microsat-2D, and serves as a precursor to more advanced satellite bus technologies.





By transferring this proven technology, ISRO aims to catalyse the growth of India’s private space sector, opening new avenues for indigenous companies to contribute to satellite manufacturing, space research, and global space markets. This initiative is expected to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative space solutions by private entities, aligning with India’s vision to become a major player in the international space industry.





The technology transfer also signals a shift in India’s space policy, emphasizing collaboration between public and private sectors.





Alongside the satellite bus, ISRO is also working on the productionisation of its PSLV launch vehicle through industry consortia, further embedding private participation in the country’s space endeavours.





Dhruva Space and ADTL exemplifies the new wave of Indian private space enterprises, offering end-to-end solutions from satellite design and deployment to operations. Its successful missions, enabled by supportive government policies and NSIL’s facilitative role, highlight the rapid maturation of India’s commercial space sector and its growing ability to deliver indigenous, innovative space solutions for both domestic and international markets.



This collaborative approach is poised to enhance capacity, drive economic growth, and reinforce India’s position as a global space power.





IDN







