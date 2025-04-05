



The United States recently announced a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, citing India's high tariffs and non-tariff barriers that reportedly hinder U.S. exports. This move, effective April 9, is part of President Donald Trump's broader trade policy aimed at rebalancing global trade dynamics and prioritising domestic industry. Trump referred to the announcement as a "declaration of economic independence," emphasising that India's 52% tariff on U.S. goods justified the reciprocal measure.

India's initial reaction to the tariffs has been measured, describing them as a "mixed bag" rather than a setback. The Indian Commerce Ministry is analysing the potential impact while continuing bilateral trade discussions with the U.S. to address mutual concerns. Experts suggest that these tariffs could pressure India to accelerate trade negotiations or explore deeper partnerships with other trade blocs.

In response to this development, Roman Babushkin, Russia's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, highlighted the resilience of India-Russia relations amidst external pressures. He stated that the ties between the two nations are "immune from negative external factors" and have historically been honest and multidimensional.

Babushkin emphasised Russia's confidence in its partnership with India, noting their shared values and uninterrupted cooperation over decades. This statement underscores Russia's support for India during challenging external circumstances, potentially signalling opportunities for strengthening bilateral ties further.



He described the relationship as "honest, time-tested, and immune from external negative influence," highlighting its multidimensional nature and uninterrupted contact despite external pressures such as U.S. tariffs.





Babushkin further assured that trade and economic relations between the two nations would continue to grow for the mutual benefit of both countries.





Babushkin stressed that the partnership is free from double standards and rooted in shared values, making it unique.





These remarks coincided with celebrations of Russia's National Day, further underscoring the historical depth and mutual trust that characterise India-Russia cooperation.





Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov also noted significant milestones in bilateral relations, including industrialization projects, power plant constructions, and strategic agreements over decades, showcasing the enduring strength of this partnership.





Agencies







