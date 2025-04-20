



India has successfully shipped the second battery of the BrahMos cruise missile system to the Philippines, marking another significant milestone in the country's defence export capabilities. This latest delivery is part of a landmark $374.96 million (₹2,700 crore) contract signed in January 2022 for the supply of shore-based anti-ship missile systems to the Philippines, representing India's first major defence export order. The development signifies India's growing prominence in the global defence market and its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.





Delivery And Logistics of The BrahMos System





The second battery of the BrahMos cruise missile has been transported via ship to the Philippines, employing a different logistics approach compared to the first delivery. "The second battery of the missile has been sent in a ship this time," confirmed a defence source familiar with the matter. This contrasts with the first battery, which was delivered in April 2024 using an Indian Air Force aircraft with support from civil aircraft agencies. The initial delivery involved a non-stop six-hour flight carrying the heavy load before reaching the western parts of the Philippines. The shipment represents another feat in India's "Make in India" and "Make for World" initiatives, demonstrating the country's capability to manufacture and export sophisticated defence systems.





The agreement between India and the Philippines involves the supply of three batteries of the shore-based anti-ship missile system (SBASMS), with the second battery now en route to its destination. The BrahMos is an advanced supersonic cruise missile with impressive technical specifications, including a range of 290 kilometres and a speed of 2.8 Mach (approximately 3,400 km/h, nearly three times the speed of sound). This versatile weapons system can be launched from multiple platforms, including submarines, ships, aircraft, or land-based installations, providing strategic flexibility to its operators. The comprehensive deal also encompasses essential training for operators and the necessary integrated logistics support package to ensure effective deployment and maintenance of the system.





Training And Operational Readiness



Preparing Philippine forces to operate the sophisticated missile system has been a crucial component of the export agreement. In February 2023, specialized training was conducted for 21 personnel of the Philippine Navy, focusing on the operations and maintenance of key logistics packages of the SBASMS. This training ensures that Philippine forces can effectively deploy and maintain the advanced missile system, maximizing its strategic value for the country's defence capabilities. The transfer of technical knowledge and operational expertise represents an important dimension of the defence cooperation between India and the Philippines, going beyond mere equipment sales to include capacity building.





India's Expanding Defence Export Footprint





The BrahMos missile exports to the Philippines demonstrate India's growing ambitions in the global defence market, particularly in Southeast Asia. India has been actively engaging with several other nations that have expressed interest in acquiring the BrahMos system. In January 2025, Indonesia's defence ministry sent a letter regarding a $450 million BrahMos deal to the Indian embassy in Jakarta, indicating potential expansion of export opportunities. Additionally, Thailand and several other countries have shown interest in purchasing the system, reflecting growing recognition of Indian defence manufacturing capabilities. The BrahMos missile, which began as a collaboration between India and Russia, is undergoing substantial indigenisation with 83% of its components now being manufactured within India.





Strategic Context And Regional Dynamics





The Philippines' acquisition of BrahMos missiles comes amid evolving security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region. Concurrently, the United States has been strengthening its military presence in the Philippines, with the deployment of its Typhon missile system to Northern Luzon in April 2024.





The U.S. is reportedly preparing to deploy a second Typhon unit to the Philippines, a move welcomed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla, spokeswoman for the AFP, expressed enthusiasm about these developments, stating: "The more assets we have, the more that we are able to train more personnel". The U.S. is also planning to deploy Marine Corps anti-ship missiles to the strategically important Luzon Strait during the Balikatan 2025 exercises.





Conclusion





The shipment of the second BrahMos missile battery to the Philippines represents a significant achievement in India's defence export strategy and underscores the strengthening security partnership between the two nations. This milestone not only enhances the Philippines' maritime defence capabilities but also establishes India as a credible supplier of advanced defence systems.





As India continues to expand its defence manufacturing capabilities and pursue export opportunities with other interested nations, the successful implementation of the BrahMos deal with the Philippines serves as a powerful demonstration of India's growing influence in the global defence market. The ongoing indigenisation efforts for the BrahMos system further reflect India's commitment to self-reliance in defence production while maintaining international competitiveness.





