



A leading Taiwan-based drone manufacturer, DronesVision, has categorically denied any business dealings or ongoing negotiations with Pakistan, following reports that a Karachi-based defence company, Universal Smart Military Systems (USMS), was attempting to acquire its combat UAVs. DronesVision, headquartered in Keelung City, is recognised for its advanced militarised unmanned aerial vehicles and anti-UAV technologies, including the Revolver-860 combat drone, which has seen operational use in Ukraine.





USMS, led by Aman Jalal Khan and closely linked to the Pakistan Air Force, is situated within Pakistan’s National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), an initiative aimed at boosting the country's aerospace capabilities.





Reports had surfaced suggesting USMS was marketing DronesVision’s Revolver 860—a drone capable of carrying eight 60mm mortar rounds with a maximum payload of 42 kilograms and an operational endurance of 20 to 40 minutes—to interested parties, despite no official agreement with the Taiwanese company.





In response to these reports, DronesVision issued a firm statement clarifying that it has “not conducted any transactions, business engagements, or received any End-User Certificates (EUCs)” from Pakistan.





The company emphasised that all its products are classified as Strategic High-Tech Commodities under Taiwanese law, requiring official export permits for any international sales, and that strict export controls prohibit sales to certain countries, including Pakistan, due to geopolitical sensitivities. DronesVision reaffirmed its full compliance with all national and international regulations.





The company also highlighted a recurring problem in the defence sector: unauthorised third parties misrepresenting DronesVision’s products by altering promotional materials and removing the company’s logo, misleading potential buyers into believing there is an official partnership or origin.





This episode comes against the backdrop of Pakistan significantly increasing its investment in drone warfare, spending an estimated $200–500 million between 2020 and 2025 on acquisitions from China, Turkey, and domestic programs.





However, Pakistani interest in a Taiwanese UAV platform is unprecedented, especially given the complex geopolitical dynamics involving Taiwan, India, and Pakistan. Taiwan’s growing defence relationship with India, coupled with Pakistan’s close ties to China, adds further sensitivity to the matter.





DronesVision’s public denial underscores the challenges of UAV proliferation and the risks posed by third-party actors exploiting brand reputations to attract military clients, regardless of actual business ties or export permissions.





The case also highlights the rigorous export controls and compliance standards maintained by Taiwan’s defence technology sector, particularly in light of the island’s strategic partnerships and geopolitical considerations.





