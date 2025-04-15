



Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is set to lead the Indian delegation at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting scheduled for April 17, 2025, in Brasilia, Brazil.





The meeting's theme is "Promoting Inclusive and Sustainable Agriculture through Cooperation, Innovation, and Equitable Trade among BRICS Countries," reflecting a focus on collaborative efforts to enhance agricultural sustainability and trade equity among member nations.





Attendees will include agriculture ministers and senior officials from BRICS countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa—as well as representatives from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.





During his visit, Chouhan will engage in bilateral discussions with key Brazilian counterparts, including Carlos Henrique Baqueta Favaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, and Luiz Paulo Teixeira, Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming. These talks aim to strengthen cooperation between India and Brazil in agriculture, agri-technology, rural development, and food security.





Additionally, Chouhan will meet leaders of major Brazilian agribusiness firms and representatives of the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries in São Paulo to explore partnership and investment opportunities across the agricultural value chain.





As part of his official engagements, the minister will participate in a tree plantation drive at the Embassy of India in Brasilia under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, which promotes environmental awareness and honors motherhood. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in São Paulo, recognizing their role as cultural ambassadors and contributors to India-Brazil bilateral relations.





This visit underscores India's commitment to deepening cooperation with BRICS nations and advancing South-South collaboration in agricultural innovation, resilience, and sustainability, reinforcing India's strategic focus on inclusive and sustainable agricultural development on the global stage.





ANI







