



President Droupadi Murmu undertook a significant four-day State Visit to Portugal and Slovakia, aimed at deepening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. In Portugal, President Murmu was warmly received by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Lisbon’s Praca do Imperio, marking the first visit by an Indian President to Portugal in 27 years.





She was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a Guard of Honour and engaged in a series of high-level meetings, including bilateral talks with President Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.





The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, science and technology, IT, digital technology, renewable energy, connectivity, and mobility. Both sides also commemorated 50 years of diplomatic relations with the launch of special postage stamps.





During her stay in Lisbon, President Murmu received the prestigious 'City Key of Honour' from the Mayor of Lisbon, acknowledging the city’s culture of openness and diversity. She visited historical sites such as the Church of Santa Maria and the Monastery of Jeronimos, and paid tribute at the tomb of Portugal’s national poet, Luis Vaz de Camoes.





President Murmu also attended a banquet hosted in her honour, where she highlighted the steady growth in India-Portugal cooperation, particularly in science, technology, defence, start-ups, and education. She praised Portugal’s role in strengthening India’s ties with the European Union and expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations.





President Murmu’s itinerary included a visit to the Champalimaud Foundation, where she observed cutting-edge research in neuroscience, oncology, and automated medicine delivery, and interacted with Indian researchers. She also met with the President of the Portuguese Parliament, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, and discussed the importance of parliamentary exchanges in fostering people-to-people ties. Additionally, she paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi, visited the Radha-Krishna Temple, and engaged with the Indian community in Portugal.





In Slovakia, President Murmu was received by President Peter Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, marking the first visit by an Indian President to Slovakia in 29 years. She was welcomed with traditional Slovak customs and a Guard of Honour.





Bilateral meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico focused on expanding cooperation in media, entertainment, creative industries, and joint film production, as well as diversifying trade and economic ties. President Murmu invited Slovakia to participate in the upcoming WAVE Summit in Mumbai and witnessed the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding: one on MSME cooperation and another on diplomatic training.





President Murmu also met the Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia, Richard Rasi, reaffirming the importance of parliamentary diplomacy. She attended a banquet at Bratislava Castle and visited the Jaguar Land Rover Factory, observing its manufacturing facilities. At Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra, she was conferred with an Honoris Causa Doctorate in recognition of her contributions to public service, social justice, education, and cultural diversity. She also attended cultural events, including a puppet show on the Ramayan and an exhibition of paintings by Slovak children.





Addressing the Slovakia-India Business Forum, President Murmu encouraged Slovakian companies to join the 'Make in India' initiative and emphasized the need to diversify the trade basket. She concluded her visit by interacting with the Indian community in Slovakia, highlighting the steady growth in economic, political, and cultural ties between the two nations, and expressing confidence in the continued strengthening of India’s partnerships with both Portugal and Slovakia.





