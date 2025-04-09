



The United States has officially discontinued the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD) for Pakistani students after 15 years.





Administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), this program provided semester-long, non-degree academic and cultural exchange opportunities for Pakistani undergraduate students at U.S. universities.





The program, launched in 2010, was designed to foster leadership, community engagement, and mutual understanding between the two nations.





USEFP expressed disappointment over the program's closure, highlighting its transformative impact on thousands of participants who gained academic growth, leadership skills, and cultural exposure.





The decision to end the program follows significant budget cuts to U.S. foreign aid under the Trump administration, which reduced multi-year contracts by 92%, amounting to $54 billion. These cuts were part of the "America First" policy aimed at reassessing overseas spending.





While USEFP encouraged students to explore alternative scholarship and exchange opportunities, the closure marks the end of a key initiative that had supported students from underserved communities and diverse backgrounds across Pakistan.





ANI







