



President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Indian diaspora in Portugal during a reception hosted by the Indian Ambassador as part of her state visit. She highlighted the community's role in reflecting India's diversity and shared values of democracy, pluralism, and fraternity that bind India and Portugal.





President Murmu acknowledged the strong cultural ties between the two nations, including the popularity of Indian art, cuisine, Yoga, and Ayurveda in Portugal. She also discussed India's transformative governance initiatives aimed at energizing its creative potential.





During her state visit, President Murmu was conferred the "City Key of Honour" by Lisbon's Mayor Carlos Moedas, symbolising deepening Indo-Portuguese relations.





She emphasised Lisbon's openness, cultural warmth, and leadership in digital innovation while advocating for enhanced cooperation in technology and digital infrastructure. The visit also marked 50 years of India-Portugal diplomatic relations.





President Murmu engaged in high-level meetings with Portuguese leaders, including President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, President of Assembleia Da Republica. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties across diverse sectors such as science, technology, defense, education, and culture.





She reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering people-to-people connections and leveraging Portugal's role in India-EU relations.





The visit concluded with a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a banquet hosted by President Rebelo de Sousa at Palacio da Ajuda. Following her engagements in Portugal, President Murmu departed for Slovakia for the second leg of her state visit.





