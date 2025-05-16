



India’s defence budget is set for a significant increase, with a proposed ₹50,000 crore boost following the success of Operation Sindoor, government sources revealed on May 16, 2025. This supplementary allocation will push the overall defence budget past ₹7 lakh crore, marking the highest ever for any ministry and constituting 13% of the national budget.





The funds are expected to be directed towards research and development, as well as the procurement of advanced weapons, ammunition, and essential equipment, reflecting a strategic pivot towards technological self-reliance and enhanced military readiness.





This move comes in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan, particularly after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed by terrorists linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.





India’s response, Operation Sindoor, was a series of precision air strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation showcased India’s military synergy and technological prowess, with the Indian Air Force successfully bypassing and jamming Chinese-supplied air defence systems in Pakistan, completing its mission in just 23 minutes without crossing international borders.





Indigenous systems like the Akash missile defence and the Bhargavastra counter-drone system played a key role, highlighting the effectiveness of indigenous technology and layered air defence networks comparable to Israel’s Iron Dome.





Operation Sindoor marked a shift towards non-contact warfare, leveraging long-range missiles, smart weapons, unmanned systems, and advanced electronic warfare.





The Indian military’s integrated air defence, combining assets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, created an impenetrable shield, neutralising Pakistani retaliatory drone and missile attacks with remarkable efficiency.





The operation also demonstrated exceptional intelligence coordination, enabling precise strikes on terror infrastructure while avoiding civilian and military casualties.





The aftermath of Operation Sindoor has reinforced the Modi government’s emphasis on domestic defence production as a long-term security strategy. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the importance of indigenous manufacturing, arguing that reliance on foreign equipment compromises national security.





The government’s push for self-reliance is further evidenced by the record ₹1.27 lakh crore achieved in indigenous defence production in FY 2023-24, and ambitious targets to boost defence exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2029.





The ₹50,000 crore boost to India’s defence budget is a direct response to the operational and technological successes demonstrated during Operation Sindoor. It aims to further strengthen India’s military capabilities, accelerate R&D, and reinforce the country’s commitment to self-reliance in defence, all amid ongoing regional security challenges.





Agencies







