Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with Jawans during visit to Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first following Operation Sindoor, was marked by strong criticism of Pakistan’s economic instability and reliance on international financial aid, particularly from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).





Addressing soldiers and officers in Srinagar, Singh stated, “After begging and begging, that country is in such a position that you can say that the line of beggars begins wherever Pakistan stands.” This pointed remark came in the wake of a new IMF disbursement of $1.023 billion to Pakistan, raising the total received under the current Extended Fund Facility to about $2.1 billion. Singh contrasted this with India’s position as a contributor to the IMF, highlighting the country’s economic strength and self-reliance.





Singh’s visit was not only symbolic but also strategic. He received detailed military briefings at the XV Corps headquarters in Srinagar and met with frontline troops, commending their resilience and valour during recent hostilities.





Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, saw India conducting precision strikes on terror camps across the border. Singh praised the armed forces for their decisive actions, stating that India’s response under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership demonstrated a new doctrinal clarity in dealing with cross-border terrorism.





The military escalation began on May 7, when India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan retaliated with attempted strikes on Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10, to which India responded by targeting eight Pakistani airbases with long-range missiles and other weapons. The intense four-day confrontation resulted in significant casualties and damage along the Line of Control (LoC), especially in Jammu and Kashmir.





The conflict culminated in a ceasefire understanding reached on May 10, following talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of both nations. Singh’s visit followed this ceasefire, with his agenda focused on reviewing the security situation, boosting troop morale, and reaffirming India’s commitment to countering terrorism and safeguarding its sovereignty.





During his address, Singh also reiterated that no dialogue with Pakistan would be possible unless it centres solely on terrorism and the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He further questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, calling for international oversight, and underscored that India’s resolve against terrorism is stronger than ever.





Rajnath Singh’s visit to Kashmir was a demonstration of India’s strategic resolve, a morale booster for the armed forces, and a platform for a forceful critique of Pakistan’s economic and security policies in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and the recent ceasefire.





