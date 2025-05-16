Army releases photos of Pakistani drone debris after neutralising threat over Amritsar





Recent disclosures have revealed significant Turkish involvement in Pakistan’s military operations against India during the four-day conflict in May 2025, particularly during Operation Sindoor.





Two Turkish military operatives were killed as part of Operation Sindoor, which reveals that Turkey not only helped Pakistan in its war against India with over 350 drones, but also with operators These casualties, however, are unlikely to be publicly acknowledged by Pakistan due to the sensitive nature of the cooperation.





According to multiple sources, Turkey not only supplied Pakistan with over 350 drones but also deployed military operatives and advisors to actively assist in the planning and execution of drone strikes targeting Indian military infrastructure.





On the nights of May 7 and 8, the Pakistan Army launched an extensive drone offensive, deploying approximately 300–400 drones against Indian positions along the northern and western borders. These drones, identified through forensic analysis as primarily Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models, were used for surveillance, target designation, and kamikaze-style attacks, especially aimed at threatening Indian forward positions and supply convoys. Additionally, Bayraktar TB2 and YIHA drones, also supplied by Turkey, were reportedly used for enhanced surveillance and precision strikes.





Turkish advisors played a direct role in coordinating these drone operations, working alongside Pakistani Army officials to maximize the effectiveness of the attacks. This collaboration extended to operational planning and real-time guidance of drone strikes, marking a significant escalation in Turkey’s military engagement in the region.





Turkey’s military support to Pakistan was not limited to drones and advisors. Reports suggest that Turkey deployed six C-130 transport aircraft to Pakistan in the days preceding the conflict, raising suspicions about arms deliveries, although Ankara officially claimed these flights were for refueling purposes. The Turkish naval corvette TCG Buyukada also docked at Karachi Port just before the conflict, an act viewed by Indian officials as aggressive posturing rather than a routine goodwill visit.





The strategic defense partnership between Turkey and Pakistan has deepened in recent years, encompassing not only hardware transfers but also joint training and operational planning. This growing alliance has raised significant security concerns in India, particularly as Turkish support was instrumental in enabling Pakistan’s large-scale drone offensive.





The conflict has also fuelled domestic movements in India, such as ‘Boycott Turkey,’ and prompted the Indian government to block Turkish state-run media accounts on social media platforms in response to Ankara’s military support for Islamabad.





Indian armed forces responded robustly to the drone attacks, successfully intercepting and neutralizing many of the drones using both kinetic and non-kinetic means. The large-scale aerial intrusions were interpreted as attempts by Pakistan to test India’s air defense systems and gather intelligence on their capabilities.





Turkey’s role in the recent India-Pakistan conflict was multifaceted and direct, involving the supply of advanced drones, deployment of military advisors and operatives, and possible logistical support through air and naval assets. The exposure of this collaboration has not only heightened tensions between India and Turkey but also reshaped the security dynamics in the region.





