

by Col (Dr) P K Vasudeva (Retd)



Recent reports indicate that Bangladesh is seeking China's assistance to revive a dormant World War II-era airbase in Lalmonirhat, located approximately 12–15 kms from the Indian border and about 135 kms from the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor, referred as "Chicken's Neck" .





The Siliguri Corridor is a narrow land passage connecting India's north-eastern states to the rest of the country. At its narrowest point, it is only about 22 kms wide, making it a critical chokepoint for India's territorial integrity . Any military infrastructure development in its vicinity, especially with foreign assistance, raises significant security concerns for India.





Chinese officials have reportedly inspected the Lalmonirhat airfield, which is currently under the Bangladesh Air Force but has been inactive for decades . While the exact purpose of the proposed revival of airbase—whether civilian or military—remains unclear, the proximity to the Siliguri Corridor and China's involvement have heightened India's apprehensions.





This development underscores the shifting geopolitical dynamics in South Asia. China's growing influence in Bangladesh, coupled with military collaborations and infrastructure projects, could alter the regional balance of power. For India, the potential establishment of a Chinese-supported airbase so close to its north-eastern frontiers poses a direct challenge to its strategic interests and security considerations.





While the exact nature of the Bangladesh-China collaboration remains to be fully disclosed, the strategic location of the Lalmonirhat airbase and China's involvement have raised significant concerns for India regarding the security of the Siliguri Corridor. The proposed revival of the Lalmonirhat airbase in Bangladesh—with Chinese involvement—poses a potential strategic threat to India, particularly because of its proximity to the Siliguri Corridor, which is a critical lifeline for troop movement, logistics, and civilian access to the northeast. Any hostile presence or airbase nearby could monitor, disrupt, or target this vital link during a conflict.





Chinese interest in revival of Bangladesh Airbase near Chicken’s Neck and its increasing military and infrastructure influence in South Asia, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), gives it leverage in India’s backyard. If China assists in building or equipping the airbase, it could serve as a forward surveillance or logistics post, provide dual-use capabilities (civil-military) and offer aircraft refuelling or maintenance facilities for People’s Liberation Army (PLA).





In response to these developments, India has bolstered its military presence in the region. The Indian Air Force has deployed Rafale fighter jets to the Hasimara airbase, located within the Siliguri Corridor, and has stationed S-400 air defence systems to counter potential aerial threats. Additionally, Trishakti Corps, headquartered near Siliguri, plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the corridor.





To ensure India is not strategically surprised by a potential China-Bangladesh-Pakistan axis, especially near critical areas like the Siliguri Corridor, India must adopt a comprehensive and proactive military strategy as Siliguri Corridor is the most vulnerable sector in northeast.





The following steps may be taken as and when the airbase in Chicken’s Neck is established:





Fortify Siliguri Corridor





• Deploy rapid reaction forces (paratroopers, special forces) ready for instant mobilisation. • Install layered air defence systems (S-400, Akash-NG) to neutralise aerial threats. • Harden infrastructure by building more underground bunkers, weapon stores, and alternate roads/rail lines to ensure continuity during conflict. • Carry out regular joint war games between the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Border Security Force (BSF) to simulate worst-case scenarios.





Increase Forward Air And Missile Capabilities





• Expand and upgrade forward airbases like Hasimara, Bagdogra, and Tezpur with hardened shelters and longer runways. • Maintain combat-ready squadrons of Su-30MKIs, Tejas and Rafales near the eastern theatre. • Position BrahMos missiles and loitering munitions close to the China-Bangladesh border for deterrence and rapid strikes.





Enhance Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR)





• Operate drones (like Heron MK-2, MQ-9B Reapers) to monitor the Bangladesh-China axis 24/7. • Deploy aerostat radars and over-the-horizon radar systems in vulnerable areas. • Establish better satellite-based real-time surveillance (through ISRO + DRDO cooperation).





Build A Robust Eastern Theatre Command





• Eastern Theatre Command should control all land, air, and naval assets east of the Siliguri Corridor. • Jointness in planning and execution will ensure quicker decisions in a crisis.





Strengthen Special Operations Forces (SOF)





• Position Para SF, Ghatak platoons, and NSG Black Cats in the Northeast. • These can conduct cross-border raids, sabotage, or secure key terrain in the event of a conflict.





Assertive Naval Posture In The Bay of Bengal





• If Bangladesh aligns too closely with China militarily, India should enhance Andaman & Nicobar Command as a maritime fortress, monitor Chinese naval movement in the Bay with P-8I aircraft and conduct joint exercises with friendly navies (Japan, Australia, US, France) as a show of deterrence.





Diplomatic Military Channels And Information Sharing





• Keep military-to-military talks open with Bangladesh to monitor intent and discourage hostile alignment. • Increase defence cooperation with Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and ASEAN countries to isolate China’s influence. • Revive joint intelligence sharing with Western allies and use forums like QUAD for strategic collaboration. Conduct regular tri-services wargames simulating two-front or even three-front scenarios. • Prepare civil-military contingency plans for infrastructure, supply chains, and civilian evacuation if required.





Wargaming & Preparedness Drills





This three-nation (Bangladesh-China-Pakistan) military pincer move would be a severe threat, especially if executed with speed and surprise. India’s military readiness, early warning systems, alliance building, and strategic deterrence (including nuclear doctrine) are key to a crushing defeat to Bangladesh. However, constructive engagement, not confrontation, is the path to lasting solutions.





The writer is an author, researcher, a defence analyst and former Professor ‘International Trade’. This essay reflects author's opinions alone







