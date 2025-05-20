



During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army demonstrated significant foresight and preparedness in countering modern drone threats, as highlighted by Director General of Army Air Defence, Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha.





The Indian defence establishment anticipated Pakistan's use of drones and conducted targeted simulation exercises in late April 2025, specifically from April 26th to 28th, at the behest of the Army Chief. These exercises simulated large-scale drone attacks to train personnel and test the efficacy of India's air defence systems under realistic conditions.





Anticipation And Training





Lt Gen D'Cunha detailed how the Army's internal training involved simulating swarms of drones attacking weapon systems near the border, beginning early in the morning to maximise realism and readiness. This proactive approach ensured that Indian forces were not caught off guard when Pakistan, in retaliation for Indian strikes, launched waves of drones-many of them cheap, low-altitude models designed to saturate radar systems and exhaust air defence ammunition.





Pakistan's Drone Tactics





Pakistan attempted to overwhelm Indian air defences by sending swarms of basic, poor-quality drones, camouflaging a handful of surveillance and attack drones within them. The primary objectives were to clutter Indian radars, map military installations, gather intelligence, and find gaps in the air defence network for potential future exploitation. In each wave, up to 300–400 drones were sent, with the first wave including a few armed drones and subsequent waves increasing in sophistication.





India's Multi-Layered Air Defence Response





India responded with a robust, multi-layered air defence network:





Deployment of over 1,000 anti-aircraft guns and 750 short- and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.

Integration of the Akashteer system and the Air Force's Integrated Aerial Command and Control System (IACCS), enabling real-time detection, tracking, and rapid engagement of aerial threats.

Intermittent radar emission tactics to avoid revealing positions and to engage drones only when they entered gun range, thus conserving resources and maintaining operational security.

Use of advanced surveillance and electronic warfare assets, including satellite surveillance and the Netra AEW&C aircraft, which jammed Pakistani radars and disrupted their command-and-control networks.





Effectiveness And Outcomes





The Indian air defence network proved highly effective, intercepting and destroying over 600 Pakistani drones during the four days of hostilities. Notably, gun-based air defence systems such as the L-70, Zu-23, and Schilka played a pivotal role, with Lt Gen D'Cunha estimating that these guns accounted for about 60% of the drones brought down. The Akash missile systems were effective against larger aerial threats, though further refinement is needed for smaller drones.





All Indian strikes, including the use of loitering munitions ("suicide drones"), were executed without loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of indigenous technology, surveillance, and planning. The operation also showcased India's integrated command structure, enabling seamless coordination between the Army and Air Force.





Lessons From Global Conflicts





Lt Gen D'Cunha emphasised that recent conflicts-such as the Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas hostilities-have demonstrated the transformative impact of drones on modern warfare.





These conflicts have seen mass production and deployment of drones, with Ukraine aiming to manufacture millions annually and Russia matching this pace. The lessons learned informed India's approach to drone warfare, highlighting the need for layered defences, rapid information dissemination, and continued technological evolution.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor marked a watershed in India's approach to drone warfare. By anticipating the threat, conducting rigorous training, and deploying a multi-layered, integrated air defence system, India successfully neutralised a major drone offensive by Pakistan.





The operation not only protected critical infrastructure but also demonstrated the effectiveness of indigenous technology and joint-force coordination. However, as Lt Gen D'Cunha noted, continuous improvement and expansion of detection and interdiction capabilities are essential to maintain dominance in this rapidly evolving domain.





Based On ANI Report







