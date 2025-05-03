



In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives on April 22, 2025, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched an extensive forest manhunt targeting 79 active terrorists believed to be operating in the Kashmir Valley.





This intensified crackdown comes amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), as Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for the eighth consecutive day with unprovoked small arms firing reported from Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor sectors. The Indian Army has responded to these provocations in a calibrated and proportionate manner, aiming to prevent further escalation while maintaining operational readiness.





Security agencies have significantly ramped up counter-terror efforts across the region. Over 60 over ground workers (OGWs)-individuals accused of providing logistical and intelligence support to terrorist groups-have been detained under the Public Safety Act across multiple districts in Kashmir. In the last 24 hours alone, security forces have conducted raids at more than 100 locations to dismantle these support networks, reflecting the urgency and scale of the ongoing operations.





Currently, four major combing operations are underway in different parts of Anantnag district, including areas adjacent to Baisaran, the site of the Pahalgam attack. These operations are focused on flushing out terrorists believed to be hiding in dense forests and natural caves in South Kashmir. Intensive search efforts have also been reported in Baisaran Valley, Taranau Haptgund, Dawroo, and surrounding regions, where the attackers are suspected to have taken shelter following the massacre.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a lead role in the investigation. The NIA Director General, who is presently in Jammu and Kashmir, has met with top security officials in Srinagar after visiting the attack site. The agency has deployed a team of 45 officials, along with two forensic science laboratory teams, to reconstruct the sequence of events using three-dimensional mapping of the area. The NIA is also interrogating individuals suspected of assisting the attackers and has initiated fresh verification of non-local residents, including laborers, students, and private employees, to identify any potential collaborators.





According to NIA estimates, there are currently 65 foreign and 14 local terrorists active in the Kashmir Valley. The attackers involved in the Pahalgam incident are believed to be highly trained, self-reliant, and equipped with modern weapons and military gear. Initial findings suggest the attack was meticulously planned by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with support from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistan Army. The terrorists reportedly entered the region weeks in advance, conducted reconnaissance of multiple sites, and ultimately chose Baisaran for its strategic isolation and forest cover.





The ongoing security operations are part of a broader strategy to dismantle the terror infrastructure and restore stability in the region. The situation remains tense, with civilians living near the LoC preparing for possible escalation by readying individual bunkers. Meanwhile, diplomatic and military channels between India and Pakistan remain active, as both sides seek to manage the fallout from the recent violence and prevent further deterioration of bilateral relations.





The forest manhunt and sweeping security measures in Jammu and Kashmir underscore the seriousness with which Indian authorities are addressing the current terror threat. The coordinated efforts of the Army, police, and central agencies reflect a multi-pronged approach aimed at neutralizing active terrorists, disrupting their support networks, and preventing further attacks in the volatile region.





