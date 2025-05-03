



In response to escalating tensions with India following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025-which left 26 civilians dead and for which India blames Pakistan-authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have ordered residents near the Line of Control (LoC) to stockpile food and essential supplies.





This directive was announced by Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, the Prime Minister of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, who stated that instructions have been issued for residents in 13 constituencies along the LoC to store enough food for at least two months.





The regional government has also established an emergency fund of one billion rupees (approximately $3.5 million) to ensure the continued supply of food, medicines, and other basic necessities to these constituencies. Additionally, both government and privately owned machinery are being deployed to maintain road connectivity in these border areas.





This move comes amid heightened military activity, with both India and Pakistan exchanging gunfire for eight consecutive nights along the LoC, and a series of tit-for-tat diplomatic actions, including the expulsion of diplomats, suspension of airspace, and closure of border crossings. India has also suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals and closed its airspace to Pakistani airplanes, while Pakistan continues to allow the use of the Wagah border crossing for its citizens stranded in India.





The situation remains tense, with both governments on high alert and international calls-most notably from the United States-for restraint and de-escalation to prevent a broader regional conflict. The Pakistani government has denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack and has offered to conduct a neutral probe, while also warning that any Indian military action would be met with a response.





The order to stockpile food in Pakistan-administered Kashmir reflects deepening fears of further military escalation and disruption of normal life along the volatile border, as both countries brace for possible conflict and continue to take precautionary and emergency measures.





