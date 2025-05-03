



In the aftermath of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 people-mostly non-Muslim tourists, including a Nepali national-the Indian diaspora has mobilized in unprecedented numbers across the globe to condemn the violence and express solidarity with the victims and their families.





Berlin Protest: A Powerful Display of Solidarity





Between 350 and 400 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India staged a significant protest in Berlin on Friday. The demonstrators marched through some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin Dom, and Humboldt Forum, drawing attention from local citizens and tourists. Participants carried placards denouncing terrorism and specifically criticized cross-border attacks allegedly supported by Pakistan-based groups. The protest was marked by chants demanding justice for the victims and calls for global action against terrorism.





A special prayer was also held at the Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple in Berlin to honour those who lost their lives in the attack, providing an opportunity for the community to collectively mourn and offer condolences to the bereaved families.









Global Outpouring: Protests And Vigils Across Continents





The Berlin demonstration was part of a larger wave of protests by the Indian diaspora worldwide:





United Kingdom: Hundreds gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London, not only to show solidarity with India but also to counter a protest organized by pro-Khalistani and Pakistani groups. The Indian community outnumbered the counter-protesters, chanting slogans and holding a candlelight vigil at Piccadilly Circus to honour the victims. Similar demonstrations were held in Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast, under the banner "All Eyes on Pahalgam," calling for global awareness of Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism.





Poland: The Hindu Mandir and Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Warsaw organized special prayers and a "Garud Puran Path" to mourn the victims. Leaders and members from various Indian associations, including Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, and Punjabi groups, participated to express their grief and support.





France: Members of the Indian diaspora gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris to condemn Pakistan for "harbouring and supporting terror activities" and to express solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.





Germany (Frankfurt): Over 300 members of the Indian diaspora rallied near Frankfurt’s Central Railway Station, marching through the city’s prominent streets and holding placards critical of cross-border terrorism. The protest concluded with a strong message of unity and a demand for justice.





Other Countries: Protests and vigils were also reported in Australia (Melbourne), Switzerland (Zurich), Finland (Helsinki), Spain, Denmark, Nepal, and the United States, reflecting the global scale of the diaspora’s response.





Context of The Attack





The Pahalgam terror attack was one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Militants, reportedly affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley, selectively identifying and shooting non-Muslims after demanding they recite Islamic verses. The attack lasted about 20–25 minutes, leaving at least 26 dead and over a dozen injured.





Unified Global Message





The widespread protests and prayer meetings underscore a unified message from the Indian diaspora: a condemnation of terrorism, a call for justice for the victims, and a demand for international action against those supporting or harbouring terrorist activities. The global mobilization also reflects the deep pain and outrage felt by Indians worldwide and their commitment to standing in solidarity with the victims of such heinous acts.





The demonstrations have not only honoured the memory of those lost but have also drawn significant attention from the international community, amplifying calls for accountability and peace in the region.





