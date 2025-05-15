



Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina García arrived in New Delhi on May 15, 2025, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Embassy of Honduras in India, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to Minister Reina, highlighting the warm and friendly ties shared by India and Honduras.





The visit underscores the growing political, commercial, cultural, and developmental cooperation between India and Honduras. In May 2022, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, visited Honduras and met with President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Garcia, to discuss various bilateral, regional, and international issues. Honduras has been a consistent supporter of India at multilateral forums over the years.





Bilateral trade between India and Honduras has been steadily increasing, with the 2022-23 trade valued at approximately USD 288.77 million. Key Indian exports to Honduras include pharmaceuticals, textiles (notably cotton yarn and fibers), chemicals, engineering products, automobiles (two and three-wheelers), auto components, iron and steel, industrial machinery, and electrical equipment.





India’s development cooperation with Honduras has been robust, including donations of essential medicines and medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic and earlier support in times of natural disasters, such as monetary aid in 2005 and medical supplies in 1998.





Recently, India approved funding through the India-UNDP Fund for climate-resilient water, sanitation, and hygiene projects in Honduras and agreed to donate humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material following Tropical Storm Sara in 2024.





During his visit, Minister Reina was scheduled to meet with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and participate in various programs in Delhi and Agra before departing on May 18, 2025. This visit and the embassy inauguration symbolize the deepening of diplomatic and developmental ties between India and Honduras, fostering enhanced cooperation in multiple sectors.





