



India has delivered a firm and unambiguous warning to Pakistan: any cross-border aggression will be met with immediate and forceful retaliation. This stance was reiterated by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who credited the Indian armed forces for compelling Pakistan to seek a ceasefire after a period of intense hostilities.





Jaiswal emphasised that India does not seek escalation but will not hesitate to respond decisively if provoked, stating, “If the Pakistani armed forces fire, Indian armed forces will fire back; if Pakistan stops, India will also stop,” underscoring the clarity and consistency of India’s military and diplomatic messaging throughout the crisis.





The current escalation began after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian civilians, including children. India held Pakistan responsible for providing support to the perpetrators, prompting the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7.





During this operation, Indian forces targeted nine Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reportedly killing over 100 militants within a 25-minute strike window. These strikes were described by Indian officials as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” targeting only terrorist infrastructure and not Pakistani military facilities.





Pakistan responded with heavy artillery shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), particularly in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, resulting in civilian casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure.





Pakistani forces also launched drone and missile strikes on Indian cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, most of which were intercepted by India’s air defence systems. In retaliation, India expanded Operation Sindoor to include Pakistani military installations, further intensifying the conflict.





A particularly grave concern was Pakistan’s targeting of civilian infrastructure and religious sites. On May 7, Pakistani shelling struck a Gurudwara in Poonch, a Hindu temple, a mosque, a Christian school, and a convent, resulting in the deaths of more than 20 civilians, including children and religious workers. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned these attacks as a new low, highlighting the loss of life among local Sikh community members and the destruction of religious and educational institutions.





The escalation prompted a ceasefire understanding, initiated after Pakistan suffered significant setbacks from Indian strikes. The ceasefire was formalised following a hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries on May 10. Despite this, ceasefire violations were reported within hours, with Pakistan allegedly carrying out fresh drone strikes in Srinagar and other border regions.





Throughout the crisis, India maintained that its position on Jammu and Kashmir remains unchanged, asserting that any issues related to the Union Territory must be addressed bilaterally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the military’s effectiveness during Operation Sindoor, reinforcing the resolve of the Indian armed forces to defend the nation’s sovereignty.





India’s message to Pakistan is resolute: aggression will be met with proportionate force, and while India does not seek to escalate the conflict, it will not hesitate to defend its citizens and territory. The government has also strongly condemned Pakistan’s attacks on religious sites and civilian infrastructure, describing them as indiscriminate and unlawful acts that have drawn sharp international and domestic criticism.





Agencies







