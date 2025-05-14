Rattled Pakistan attacked India's gurdwaras, temples said PM Modi during Adampur airbase visit





Recent cross-border hostilities have seen Pakistan’s armed forces accused of deliberately targeting religious sites and civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing sharp condemnation from Indian officials, religious leaders, and the broader community.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described Pakistan’s actions as “a new low even for Islamabad,” specifically highlighting the indiscriminate shelling of places of worship and civilian homes. During heavy shelling in Poonch on May 7, a Pakistani shell struck the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, resulting in the deaths of at least three Sikhs, including the respected Ragi of the Gurdwara.





The attack has been widely mourned, with Sikh community leaders, such as Narinder Singh, President of the Poonch District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, condemning the violence and noting that “nearly 12 people have died in Poonch due to this cross-border shelling”.





The violence was not limited to Sikh sites. A shell fired from Pakistan landed behind the Christ School in Poonch, killing two students and severely injuring their parents. Another shell struck a nearby Christian convent, damaging essential infrastructure and forcing priests, nuns, and local villagers to seek shelter underground.





Hindu temples and a mosque were also hit in the barrage, further underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the attacks. The Ministry of Defence reported that Pakistani drones targeted the Shambhu Temple and other residential areas in Jammu, continuing the pattern of endangering civilians and religious sites.





The attacks have resulted in significant civilian casualties. According to official statements, at least 16 people have been killed and 59 injured in the recent shelling and firing across the Line of Control. Among the dead are children, religious workers, and ordinary residents, highlighting the human cost of the escalation.





Political and religious leaders have voiced strong condemnation. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal called the attack on the Central Gurudwara “inhuman,” mourning the loss of Sikh lives and emphasising the community’s commitment to peace while vowing to defend the nation’s honour if challenged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned Pakistan’s actions, stating that the attacks on schools, colleges, gurdwaras, temples, and homes of innocent citizens were a direct affront to India’s values and unity.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs has firmly rejected Pakistan’s counterclaims, asserting that it is Pakistan that has targeted religious sites and civilians in an attempt to radicalise and destabilise the region. The government has reiterated its commitment to defending the sovereignty of the nation and protecting its citizens and places of worship from further aggression.





Pakistan’s recent attacks on religious sites and civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir have led to widespread condemnation from Indian officials and community leaders. The targeting of gurdwaras, churches, temples, and homes has resulted in significant loss of life and has been described as a grave violation of humanitarian norms and international expectations.





Agencies







