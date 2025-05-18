



The Indian Army recently demonstrated its operational prowess and commitment to modernization through the successful execution of the large-scale integrated field exercise, 'Teesta Prahar', at the Teesta field firing range.





According to an official statement from the Defence PRO, the exercise was conducted on Thursday and involved extensive participation from key combat and support arms, including Infantry, Artillery, Armoured Corps, Mechanised Infantry, Para Special Forces, Army Aviation, Engineers, and Signals. The primary objective of 'Teesta Prahar' was to showcase the Army’s ability to operate cohesively in riverine terrain, highlighting its readiness to respond to diverse and dynamic combat scenarios.





A significant aspect of the exercise was the deployment and validation of newly inducted next-generation weapon systems, military platforms, and advanced battlefield technologies. This aligns with the Indian Army’s ongoing emphasis on modernization and technological advancement.





The exercise featured a series of tactical drills, battle rehearsals, and adaptive manoeuvres, all aimed at refining the Army’s response mechanisms and enhancing jointness, synergy, and seamless coordination among various arms. The successful conduct of 'Teesta Prahar' underlines the Army’s capability to swiftly and effectively operate across varied terrains and under adverse weather conditions, reinforcing its preparedness for any eventuality.





In a parallel development, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a significant milestone by developing an indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane for high-pressure seawater desalination.





This innovation, spearheaded by the Defence Materials Stores and Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE) in Kanpur, addresses the operational requirements of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships, particularly the challenge of membrane stability in the presence of chloride ions in saline water. The technology was developed in a record time of eight months, reflecting the DRDO’s commitment to rapid innovation.





Initial technical trials of the new membrane were conducted in the existing desalination plant of the ICG's Offshore Patrolling Vessel (OPV), with results indicating full satisfaction in terms of safety and performance.





The final operational clearance will be granted by the ICG after 500 hours of operational testing, following which the membrane is expected to be a game-changer for seawater desalination in coastal areas. This development marks another significant step towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), showcasing the synergy between research institutions and operational forces in enhancing India’s defence capabilities.





Based On ANI Report





