



Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Army as a direct military response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 civilian lives. The Indian Army released new visuals of the operation, emphasising that the action was "justice, not revenge" for the attack.





The video, shared by the Army's Western Command, depicted Indian troops engaging in targeted strikes and shelling on Pakistani territory, specifically focusing on posts that had initiated firing against India.





A soldier featured in the video underscored the Army’s resolve, stating, "This (Operation Sindoor) started with the Pahalgam attack. It is not anger but a resolve to teach a lesson that will be remembered in the future. It is justice, not revenge." The footage showed intense military action, including the destruction of enemy posts that had violated the ceasefire, with the narration declaring that all such positions were decimated, forcing adversaries to retreat.





Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7, targeting nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian Army described these strikes as a measured act of justice, not an act of vengeance, aiming to disrupt terror infrastructure and send a clear message to those responsible for the violence. Pakistan retaliated with shelling and drone incursions, prompting further Indian strikes on 11 military bases.









The escalation was followed by a ceasefire agreement reached on May 10, after which both sides agreed to halt hostilities. The Indian Army clarified that there is no expiry date for this cessation of hostilities, countering media reports that suggested the ceasefire would end on May 18. The Army also confirmed that no Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) talks were scheduled for the day, and the commitment to peace along the Line of Control remains in effect.





In parallel with military action, India launched a significant diplomatic outreach. The Centre announced the formation of seven delegations comprising 51 political leaders, including parliamentarians and former ministers from various parties.





These delegations, led by prominent figures such as Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shrikant Shinde, Shashi Tharoor, Kanimozhi, and Supriya Sule, will travel to 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels.





Their mandate is to present India's resolve to combat terrorism and build international support in the wake of Operation Sindoor. The delegations include members from both the ruling NDA and opposition parties, reflecting a rare bipartisan consensus on national security.





In response, Pakistan announced its own diplomatic initiative. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tasked Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to lead a delegation abroad to present Pakistan’s case for peace.





This move is widely seen as an attempt to counter India’s diplomatic offensive and repair Pakistan’s international image, which has come under scrutiny due to longstanding allegations of supporting terrorism in the region.





Operation Sindoor marks a significant episode in India-Pakistan relations, characterised by a calibrated military response, a subsequent ceasefire, and an unprecedented diplomatic campaign by both nations to shape the global narrative around terrorism and regional security.





