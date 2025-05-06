



In the wake of a coordinated wave of cyberattacks targeting Indian defence-linked websites, the Indian Army has moved swiftly to reinforce its digital security infrastructure.





The attacks, which have intensified following the Pahalgam terror incident in April 2025, have primarily targeted educational and welfare institutions under the Army, as well as a public sector defence unit, raising serious concerns about the vulnerability of critical military-linked digital assets.





Hackers, reportedly backed by Pakistan, have targeted multiple platforms, including Army Public Schools (APS) in Jammu and Kashmir such as APS Nagrota and APS Sunjuwan, both of which were rendered inaccessible after the attacks.





The Army College of Nursing in Jalandhar Cantonment was also compromised, with its website defaced by a group identifying itself as “TEAM INSANE PK.” Other targets included the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) and the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation, which faced both defacement and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.





A notable claim by the Pakistan Cyber Force alleged a breach of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the Military Engineer Services (MES), with assertions of access to 10GB of sensitive data from over 1,600 users. However, senior officials from MP-IDSA have categorically denied any compromise, and these claims remain unverified by Indian authorities.





The website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, was also reportedly taken offline as a precautionary measure to facilitate a thorough security audit after an attempted breach and defacement with pro-Pakistan imagery.





In response to these incidents, the Indian Army has implemented a series of robust cybersecurity measures. Authorities have confirmed that “appropriate and necessary measures” are being taken to bolster digital defences and guard against further intrusions. Cybersecurity teams and agencies are now actively monitoring cyberspace for any additional threats, particularly those suspected to be cross-border operations.





The focus of these efforts is on enhancing the overall resilience of military-linked digital infrastructure. This includes:





Continuous surveillance and real-time monitoring of defence-related websites Comprehensive audits and security reviews of compromised or vulnerable platforms Deployment of advanced cybersecurity tools and protocols to detect and neutralise threats Strengthening of login and access controls, especially where personal information and credentials of defence personnel may have been exposed





These cyber incidents have unfolded amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed multiple lives. The escalation in cyber hostilities is seen as part of a broader hybrid warfare strategy, with India responding on both diplomatic and digital fronts. Diplomatic measures have included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals.





The Indian Army’s cybersecurity push is part of a wider set of reforms under the Ministry of Defence’s “Year of Reforms” for 2025, which aims to modernise and integrate cyber, space, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence into national defence strategies. The Army has established special cyber units, improved network security, and is leveraging tools like MShield 2.0 and the Situational Awareness Module for the Army (SAMA) to enhance detection and response capabilities.





Ongoing Vigilance





While several hacking attempts have been neutralised and some claims of data breaches remain unverified, the Indian Army and its cybersecurity apparatus remain on high alert. The ongoing efforts are designed to ensure that India’s defence digital infrastructure is resilient, adaptive, and capable of withstanding evolving cyber threats in an increasingly contested digital domain.





With the situation still fluid and cyber provocations likely to persist, Indian defence authorities have reiterated their commitment to continuously upgrading and fortifying the nation’s cybersecurity posture.





