

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss security measures in the wake of sharply escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

This high-level meeting occurred shortly after similar briefings by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who updated the Prime Minister on the security situation in the air and maritime domains respectively.





The backdrop for these urgent consultations is the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where five militants opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Valley, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, including a Nepali national.





The attack, the deadliest on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was initially claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, before the group retracted its claim. Intelligence assessments indicate the involvement of both local and Pakistani militants, with evidence suggesting the attackers mingled with tourists before launching the assault.





The Indian government has responded with a series of sweeping diplomatic, military, and civil defence measures. Prime Minister Modi, after a series of high-level security meetings, granted the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the attack. He underscored the national resolve to deliver a "crushing blow to terrorism," signalling a robust and flexible military posture.





On the diplomatic and civil front, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Wagah-Attari border, banned imports and transit of goods from Pakistan, and prohibited Pakistani-flagged ships from Indian ports. Airspace has been shut to Pakistani airlines, and all categories of mail and parcels from Pakistan have been suspended. In retaliation, Pakistan has imposed reciprocal trade and diplomatic restrictions, suspended the Simla Agreement, and banned Indian ships from its ports.





Security along the Line of Control (LoC) remains tense, with Pakistani forces engaging in unprovoked firing for eleven consecutive nights, to which the Indian Army has responded promptly. The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered nationwide civil defence drills, focusing on air raid warnings, evacuation protocols, and blackout measures to enhance civilian preparedness for potential escalation.





The United Nations Security Council is set to hold a closed-door session to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation, following Pakistan's request for an emergency meeting. The international community has condemned the targeting of civilians, with the UN Secretary-General calling for those responsible to be brought to justice.





The meeting between Defence Secretary Singh and Prime Minister Modi reflects the highest level of government attention to the evolving security crisis. The government is pursuing a multi-pronged strategy-military readiness, diplomatic isolation of Pakistan, and civilian preparedness-to address the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack and to deter further acts of cross-border terrorism.





