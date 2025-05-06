

Following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians-mostly tourists-United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a strong appeal to both India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and avoid military confrontation.





The attack, carried out by armed militants and considered the deadliest on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, sharply escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Guterres unequivocally condemned the attack, expressing deep grief and extending condolences to the families of the victims. He emphasised that "targeting civilians is unacceptable," and insisted that those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means. Recognising the intense emotions and heightened hostilities following the attack, the Secretary-General stated, "Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years. It pains me to see the relationship reaching a boiling point".





Highlighting the dangers of further escalation, Guterres warned, "It is also essential at this critical hour to avoid military confrontation that could easily spin out of control. It is time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink. Make no mistake, a military solution is no solution". He reiterated the United Nations' readiness to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace, offering his "good offices" to both governments to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions.





The UN chief's statement came as India took a series of stern measures in response to the attack, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, closing borders, and granting its armed forces operational freedom regarding any retaliatory action.





Pakistan, in turn, denied involvement, suspended the Simla Agreement, imposed trade restrictions, and closed its airspace and border crossings. Border skirmishes and diplomatic standoffs have since intensified, raising international concern about the risk of a broader conflict.





Guterres' intervention underscores the critical need for restraint and dialogue, rather than military escalation, in resolving the current crisis. His call reflects the United Nations' longstanding position that sustainable peace in South Asia can only be achieved through diplomatic engagement, adherence to international law, and a collective commitment to justice and reconciliation.





