



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has declared that Islamabad is prepared to “wrap up” the current tensions with India, provided New Delhi moves to de-escalate the situation. This statement comes in the immediate aftermath of significant military exchanges between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, triggered by a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, on April 22, 2025.





Khawaja Asif emphasised that Pakistan has maintained a consistent stance over the past fortnight, asserting that it would not initiate any hostile action against India. He stated, “We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we'll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension”.





Asif reiterated that Pakistan’s response would be purely retaliatory and conditioned on Indian actions, explicitly ruling out any proactive aggression from Islamabad.





On the possibility of diplomatic engagement, Asif noted he was not aware of any ongoing or planned talks between the two sides, signalling that the immediate focus remains on the military and security situation rather than dialogue.





The latest escalation began when Indian armed forces launched “Operation Sindoor,” a coordinated missile strike targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was presented by Indian officials as a “measured and proportionate” response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which India attributed to Pakistan-based militant groups. According to Indian sources, the strikes were aimed exclusively at terrorist infrastructure and were not intended to target civilians or military installations.





Pakistan, however, condemned the missile strikes as an “act of war,” reporting at least 26 deaths and 46 injuries, including civilian casualties. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency national security meeting and vowed a “befitting reply,” with Pakistani military officials claiming to have shot down several Indian aircraft in subsequent cross-border hostilities. Both sides have since engaged in shelling along the Line of Control, resulting in further casualties and displacement of civilians in border areas.





In response to the Pahalgam attack and subsequent escalation, India announced several punitive measures against Pakistan. These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the only operational land border at Attari, and the downgrading of diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the Indian armed forces “complete operational freedom” to determine the nature, targets, and timing of any further response.





Despite the heightened rhetoric and ongoing military exchanges, Pakistan’s Defence Minister has left the door open for de-escalation, contingent on reciprocal steps from India. Asif’s remarks suggest that Islamabad is not seeking a broader conflict and is willing to halt hostilities if India does the same.





However, with both sides having suffered casualties and taken strong retaliatory measures, the situation remains highly volatile, and the risk of further escalation persists.





While Pakistan has signalled readiness to “wrap up” tensions if India de-escalates, the path to normalization remains uncertain amid continued military activity and hardened positions on both sides. The absence of immediate dialogue or confidence-building measures underscores the fragility of the current ceasefire and the potential for renewed conflict if provocations continue.





