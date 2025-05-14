



India on Tuesday expelled a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, declaring him persona non grata and ordering him to leave the country within 24 hours.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the official was engaged in activities inconsistent with his diplomatic status-specifically, alleged espionage-and that a formal demarche was issued to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to convey this decision.





This expulsion comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following a four-day military confrontation triggered by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a rapid escalation and subsequent ceasefire agreement after intense border clashes.





The MEA did not publicly disclose the specific charges against the Pakistani official, but sources confirmed the case is linked to an espionage investigation by Punjab Police. Over the preceding weekend, Punjab Police arrested two individuals, including a woman, for allegedly leaking sensitive information about Indian Army movements and military installations to a handler associated with the Pakistani official in Delhi.





According to Punjab’s Director General of Police, the accused received payments via online transactions in exchange for classified information, which included photographs of Army cantonment areas and airbases.





This diplomatic action fits a pattern of tit-for-tat measures. In retaliation, Pakistan also declared an Indian High Commission staff member persona non grata, ordering their expulsion within 24 hours, citing similar allegations of activities incompatible with diplomatic status.





These expulsions underscore the deep mistrust and ongoing hostilities between the two countries, especially in the wake of recent military and intelligence confrontations.





The expulsion of the Pakistani official reflects both the seriousness of the espionage allegations and the broader climate of heightened Indo-Pakistani tensions following recent violent incidents and military operations. The situation remains volatile, with both sides taking strong diplomatic and security measures in response to perceived threats and provocations.





PTI







