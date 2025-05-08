Army soldiers examine a building flattened by Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, PoK





by Commodore G Prakash (Retd)





Operation Sindoor marks a pivotal moment in India’s ongoing counter-terrorism strategy, reflecting a shift toward a more assertive, deliberate, and symbolically potent military doctrine, wrote Commodore G Prakash (Retd).





Launched in the early hours of May 7, 2025, this operation was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including Indian tourists and a Nepali citizen, in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, attributed by India to Pakistan-based militant groups, triggered widespread public outrage and intense pressure for decisive action.





Unlike previous Indian cross-border operations-such as the 2016 Uri surgical strikes or the 2019 Balakot airstrikes-Operation Sindoor was unprecedented in both scale and sophistication.





Over a focused 25-minute window, Indian armed forces executed precision missile strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba training center for suicide bombers.





Notably, the operation was meticulously planned over several weeks, with every aspect-military and symbolic-carefully considered. The name “Sindoor,” the public announcement by two female officers, and the subsequent release of videos all reinforced the operation’s message of resolve and justice.





Crucially, India’s strikes were calibrated to avoid civilian and military casualties, targeting only terror-linked infrastructure. This approach underscored a commitment to proportionality and deterrence, rather than escalation.





By not violating airspace, land borders, or maritime boundaries, India signalled both restraint and clarity of intent. The objective was to enforce behavioural change in Pakistan’s approach to cross-border terrorism, sending a clear message that India is prepared to act-harder and deeper-if provoked again.





The operation’s symbolism extended beyond its immediate military impact. Striking deep into hostile territory demonstrated India’s willingness and capability to dismantle terror infrastructure wherever it exists, fundamentally altering the perceived security of such sites.





The operation also sought to place the issue of Pakistan’s long-standing support for terrorism in a broader international context, with India calling for an urgent United Nations Security Council briefing to highlight the global implications of the attack and its response.





Pakistan, facing immense internal pressure to retaliate, now confronts a strategic dilemma. India’s choice to target non-military, non-civilian sites leaves Pakistan with no equivalent targets in India, potentially forcing them to manufacture a response or risk undermining the military’s domestic standing. Any escalation risks a cycle of retaliation, with the tempo of events shifting unpredictably.





While Operation Sindoor represents a significant tactical and psychological victory, Indian analysts caution against viewing it as a definitive solution to terrorism. The strike offers, at best, a temporary disruption, and sustaining long-term strategic leverage will require continued investment and policy coherence-challenges often complicated by India’s democratic cycles and Pakistan’s internal instability.





Internationally, the response has been measured. While regional actors like China may offer Pakistan limited support, broader escalation is unlikely due to their own strategic interests. Meanwhile, India’s institutional resilience was evident, with governance and diplomacy proceeding undisturbed even as the military operation unfolded.





Operation Sindoor stands as a demonstration of India’s resolve to confront terrorism with actions that are proper, proportionate, and purposeful. It has redrawn the red lines in South Asia’s security landscape, reinforcing India’s deterrence doctrine and signalling that the country will not hesitate to act decisively in defence of its citizens and interests. The next moves-by both India and Pakistan-will determine whether this episode remains a calibrated warning or escalates into a broader conflict.





(Commodore G Prakash (Retd) is an Indian Navy veteran and specialist in aviation and anti-submarine warfare)







