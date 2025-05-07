



In the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre, where 26 civilians-including 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen-were killed by terrorists linked to Pakistan, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of May 7, 2025.





This tri-services operation, involving the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeted nine major terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), specifically those associated with groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The strikes were described by the Ministry of Defence as "focused, measured and non-escalatory," with a clear emphasis that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted, demonstrating India's restraint and precision in its response.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a succinct and powerful message to the international community in the wake of these strikes: "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism." This statement, shared on social media, encapsulated India's stance and called for unified global action against terrorism in all its forms. Jaishankar’s message was not only a response to the immediate events but also a reiteration of India's long-standing demand for global accountability and cooperation in combating terrorism.





In the days preceding and following the operation, Jaishankar engaged in a diplomatic outreach, speaking to his counterparts from seven non-permanent member nations of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)-Algeria, Greece, Sierra Leone, Guyana, Panama, Slovenia, and Somalia.





He conveyed India's resolve to bring the perpetrators, planners, and backers of the Pahalgam attack to justice and thanked these nations for their condemnation of the attack and their expressions of solidarity with India. This outreach was significant, especially since Pakistan is also a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2025-26 term, and had recently worked with China to dilute a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack.





The operation itself was meticulously planned, with precision strikes carried out using advanced weaponry, including Kamikaze drones and missile systems. Among the key targets were the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. According to government sources, over 70 terrorists were killed and more than 60 wounded, significantly degrading the operational capabilities of these groups.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitored the operation, reaffirming India's commitment to pursue and punish those responsible for the attack. The government emphasized that these actions were intended to hold the perpetrators accountable while minimizing collateral damage and avoiding escalation with Pakistan.





S Jaishankar’s one-line message-"The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism"-serves as a rallying call for the international community to unite against terrorism, reflecting both India’s immediate response to the Pahalgam massacre and its broader diplomatic strategy to seek global consensus and action against cross-border terrorism.





