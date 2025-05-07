



In the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator dead, India launched a major military operation named Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).





This marked the first tri-service operation involving the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force since the 1971 war, reflecting the gravity of the incident and the scale of India's response.





At 1:44 am, Indian forces carried out precision missile strikes targeting nine sites identified as terror bases in both Pakistan and PoK. These included the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke and strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur, both notorious for orchestrating attacks against India. The Resistance Front, a Lashkar proxy, had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, prompting India to focus on these groups’ infrastructure.





The Indian government emphasized that the strikes were “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” deliberately avoiding Pakistani military facilities. The Defence Ministry stated that considerable restraint was exercised in selecting targets and methods, underscoring India’s intent to punish those responsible for the terror attack without provoking a wider conflict.





Pakistani Casualties





According to Indian defence sources, the Pakistan Army suffered casualties as a result of the retaliatory strikes and subsequent artillery exchanges. The Indian Army’s response was particularly forceful after the Pakistan Army initiated artillery firing, causing civilian casualties on the Indian side. While specific numbers regarding Pakistani military casualties have not been officially released, Pakistani officials acknowledged at least eight fatalities and over 35 injuries resulting from the Indian missile strikes in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab province.





Pakistan retaliated with cross-border firing and artillery shelling targeting Indian villages along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the deaths of three Indian civilians. The Pakistani military claimed to have shot down multiple Indian aircraft during the exchange, including advanced fighter jets, though these claims have not been independently verified.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitored the operation, and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh publicly lauded the action, echoing sentiments of national justice and resolve. The Indian Army declared on social media, “Justice is served. Jai Hind,” signalling satisfaction with the operation’s execution.





On the Pakistani side, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Indian strikes as an act of war and vowed a forceful response, asserting Pakistan’s right to defend itself. The Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, confirmed the locations hit by Indian missiles and reiterated Pakistan’s intent to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.





The escalation led to the suspension of civilian flights at Srinagar Airport and heightened military readiness on both sides. The United Nations and other international actors called for maximum restraint to prevent further escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting nine terror bases in Pakistan and PoK with precision strikes.





The strikes inflicted casualties on the Pakistan Army and destroyed key terror infrastructure, particularly Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad strongholds.





Pakistan retaliated with artillery shelling, resulting in civilian deaths in Indian border villages, and claimed to have shot down Indian aircraft, though independent verification is lacking.





Both governments issued strong statements, with India emphasizing restraint and Pakistan vowing a robust response.





The situation remains tense, with international observers urging de-escalation to avoid a broader conflict.





This episode represents the most significant military confrontation between India and Pakistan since the 1971 war, underscoring the persistent volatility in the region and the risks of rapid escalation following terror incidents.





